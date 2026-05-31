Celtics Linked to $112 Million Star as New Trade Buzz Emerges

The Boston Celtics spent last offseason reshaping their roster and trimming payroll. Now, one prominent NBA analyst believes they could be in a position to make a major splash.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons floated New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III as a potential offseason target for Boston, suggesting the Celtics could emerge as a serious contender if the Pelicans decide to move one of their most coveted young stars.

“We assume he’s probably going to get traded over the next three weeks,” Simmons said. “I think Boston is a possibility. We thought whoever lost this matchup (Spurs and Thunder) is a possibility. You have two to three weeks to trade for someone like that.”

The comments immediately sparked intrigue around Murphy, one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings and a player who could become one of the most sought-after names on the trade market if New Orleans opens discussions.

Trey Murphy III Emerging as Premium NBA Trade Target

Murphy is coming off the best season of his career and has developed into one of the league’s most versatile young forwards.

The 25-year-old averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.9% from three-point range. His ability to defend multiple positions, space the floor and create offense has made him one of the Pelicans’ foundational pieces.

That value has been reflected in New Orleans’ asking price.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Pelicans repeatedly turned away inquiries for Murphy last offseason.

“Sources say that the Pelicans, to be clear, have batted away calls for the 25-year-old, valuing him highly,” Fischer reported at the time.

Murphy is entering the second season of a four-year, $112 million contract extension and remains under team control through the 2028-29 season.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints previously reported that New Orleans has sought multiple first-round picks and a proven young player in trade discussions involving Murphy. Ahead of the February trade deadline, the reported asking price reached as high as three first-round picks plus young talent.

Do the Celtics Have the Assets to Make a Deal?

The biggest question surrounding Simmons’ proposal is whether Boston possesses the type of package New Orleans would demand.

The Celtics remain built around franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, making it difficult to envision either star being included in negotiations.

Boston does, however, control three tradeable first-round picks in 2027, 2031 and 2033, along with four available second-round selections.

The Celtics also have several younger developmental players, including Hugo Gonzalez, Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh, though none currently project as centerpiece assets comparable to what New Orleans has reportedly sought.

Boston Positioned to Explore Aggressive Moves

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, Boston enters this offseason in a significantly healthier financial position than it was a year ago.

After reducing payroll and avoiding a second consecutive season above the NBA’s punitive second apron, the Celtics saved an estimated $350 million while still winning 56 games and finishing second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston has 14 players already under contract next season, including Tatum, Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

Marks identified frontcourt depth, additional playmaking and perimeter shooting development as key organizational needs moving forward.

Murphy would address several of those areas simultaneously.

Whether the Pelicans are actually willing to entertain offers remains unclear. But Simmons’ comments have once again placed Murphy among the most fascinating names to watch as the NBA offseason approaches.

And if New Orleans’ stance softens, Boston could emerge as one of the teams worth monitoring.