Celtics Make Dillon Mitchell Decision During Summer League

The Boston Celtics have announced that Dillon Mitchell will not play in the team’s Summer League game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, July 15. He’s being rested.

Mitchell, 22, has been one of the Celtics best players in Las Vegas. He joined Boston as a second-round draft pick earlier this summer, being selected 40th overall. In the three games he’s played out in the desert, he’s shone as a high-energy forward who can block shots, get out in transition, and attack passing lanes.

Dillon Mitchell is out tonight for rest, per Celtics PR https://t.co/0iUW5wcJsx — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) July 15, 2026

Across his three outings, Mitchell is averaging 13 points, 5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He’s shooting 41.2% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

Celtics fans have quickly taken to Mitchell due to his high motor and committed brand of basketball. As such, there will be hopes that Brad Stevens signs him to a contract in the coming weeks, either a two-way deal or a full-time NBA contract to fill the 15th and final roster spot.

Celtics’ Dillon Mitchell Has Been Earning Praise

When speaking to the media after Mitchell’s standout night against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, July 12, Boston’s Summer League head coach, Amile Jefferson, praised the rookie’s approach to the game.

“He was so alive today,” Jefferson said. “He played with such great energy, he crashed every time, and he had, like, three different times where he almost had a tip dunk. When he’s playing with that kind of pop, he’s going to be really good. And then any time he gets an open three, he should shoot it. He did that today, and he was confident.”

Mitchell certainly has room for improvement in his game. However, it’s clear that he plays with maximum effort and has an elite level of athleticism. It’s hard to envision the Celtics opting not to stick with him over the next couple of years to see what type of player he can become.

Celtics Chris Cenac Jr. Is Also Shining

Mitchell isn’t the only Celtics rookie who has been impressing throughout Summer League. Chris Cenac Jr, who Boston selected late in the first round, has also shone over the first three games.

Cenac has recorded 9 blocks so far in the tournament. That is an area he struggled with during his time in the collegiate ranks.

“That’s something that they’ve been preaching to me since I’ve gotten here that I need to do,” Cenac said. “And I’m a player that’s going to do whatever it takes. Whatever the organization needs me to do. So, that’s something I’m emphasizing in my game while I’m on the court.”

With Mitchell out of the Celtics rotation on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Cenac. He’s shown great patience in letting the game come to him. However, Celtics fans will be curious as to whether he can also be more aggressive when the situation calls for it.

Nevertheless, Boston has every reason to be excited about its latest two rookies. It will be interesting to see how they develop in the coming years. Fortunately for them, the Celtics have a proven track record for developing talent.