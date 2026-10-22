Celtics Coach Gives Honest Jayson Tatum Verdict After Pistons Loss

The Boston Celtics dropped their season opener 121-113 to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday after watching a 22-point advantage disappear in the second half. Paul George set a franchise debut record with 38 points. Jayson Tatum had the opposite kind of night.

Tatum finished 6-of-23 from the field with zero made threes on seven attempts. He scored just two points on 1-of-10 shooting in the second half. His 11 assists proved the impact went beyond scoring, but the shot was not there.

After the game, coach Joe Mazzulla was asked what he wants to see from Tatum on nights when the ball is not going in. His answer was direct.

Mazzulla on Tatum’s Approach

“I just want him to continue to make the right play,” Mazzulla said. “If he’s open, shoot it. I don’t care if he’s 0 for 10. If you’re open, shoot it.”

The message was as much about trust as it was about basketball. Mazzulla was not asking Tatum to change anything about his shot selection. He was telling him to stay aggressive regardless of results. That kind of public backing matters after a night where the misses piled up and the game got away from the Celtics in the second half.

Tatum took ownership of the performance afterward.

“There’s a lot of things I could learn from today,” Tatum said.

The shot selection was not the issue. The execution was. Tatum said the looks felt good. They just did not go in.

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 20: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot over Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on October 20, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Why the Message Matters

This is Tatum’s first season as the undisputed centerpiece of the offense. Jaylen Brown is gone. The defensive attention that used to be split between two stars now falls on him. Detroit’s defense keyed in on Tatum, doubled him when necessary, and forced him into difficult finishes throughout the night.

Mazzulla has said repeatedly that he does not believe the best version of Tatum has arrived yet. That comment, made before the opener, takes on a different meaning after a 6-for-23 night. It was not a prediction about one game. It was a statement about where Mazzulla believes Tatum is headed over the course of the season.

George’s presence helps. His 38 points showed that defenses cannot ignore him, which will eventually create better looks for Tatum. The chemistry between the two is still forming. Tuesday was their first regular season game together.

The looks will come. Mazzulla’s job is to make sure Tatum keeps taking them.

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 20: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics plays against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on October 20, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Celtics

One game. One bad shooting night. Mazzulla’s response told you everything about how the Celtics plan to handle it.

Keep shooting. Stay aggressive. Trust the work.

Tatum has been through stretches like this before and come out the other side. The shot will fall. The coach who knows him best is not worried. That should tell the fanbase everything it needs to know.