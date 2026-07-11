Celtics Coach Sends Clear Message on Paul George After Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics have spent the past week addressing the Jaylen Brown trade from every corner of the organization. Brad Stevens explained the cap logic. Bill Chisholm denied cost-cutting. Teammates paid tribute from Las Vegas. The conversation has centered almost entirely on what Boston lost.

Joe Mazzulla is the person responsible for making what Boston gained actually work. He is the one who has to integrate Paul George, Mitchell Robinson, and Mike Conley into a system that was built around Brown and Jayson Tatum for years.

Speaking from Las Vegas, Mazzulla addressed what each new addition brings and set the tone for how the Celtics plan to move forward.

Mazzulla Comments on George

Mazzulla was clear about what George offers Boston and equally clear about what he will not be asked to do.

“Every time something like this happens, it’s like, ‘How are you going to replace?'” Mazzulla said. “You’re not going to. Obviously, not only what he’s done in his career, but what he did this year, you don’t replace that.”

Brown averaged 28.7 points last season. He carried the franchise while Tatum was out. No one walking through the door is replicating that production, and Mazzulla is not pretending otherwise.

But he also made clear that George brings something valuable in his own right.

“Paul George, he brings an experience,” Mazzulla said. “He’s been in the league for such a long time.”

Mazzulla framed the expectation in terms that applied to every newcomer, not just George.

“We’re not asking anybody who comes back, whether it’s free agency, whether it’s trade, whatever, to be anything what he was, because we’re not going to do that,” Mazzulla said. “But they’ve got to be the best version of themselves, and they’ve got to bring things to our team to try and help us become a better team.”

Mazzulla Comments on Robinson

The Celtics spent the past two postseasons scheming to limit Robinson’s impact. The Hack-a-Mitch strategy, targeting Robinson’s free throw shooting to force him off the floor, was a deliberate part of Boston’s game plan against the New York Knicks. Mazzulla admitted that openly.

“With Mitch’s ability to protect the rim, his ability to rebound on both ends of the floor, his ability to change the game, we all know part of our game plan was to try to get him off the floor as much as we could because of how effective that he was,” Mazzulla said.

A head coach publicly admitting he feared an opposing player enough to scheme specifically around removing him from the game tells you everything about what Robinson brings to Boston. The rim protection, the offensive rebounding, the physical presence that alters how opponents attack the paint. Mazzulla saw all of it from the other sideline. Now it belongs to him.

“So he’ll bring in something different,” Mazzulla said.

Building a Celtics Identity

Mazzulla also spoke about Conley, the veteran point guard who spent years alongside great coaches and organizations. The experience and leadership Conley carries was a specific draw for Boston.

“Mike brings in an experience being around great coaches, being around a great organization, other great players, and his leadership,” Mazzulla said.

But the most significant comment from Mazzulla was not about any individual player. It was about how the entire group comes together.

“It’s not about them having to come to our identity,” Mazzulla said. “It’s about us coming together, and how can we create a collective identity to try to go after something.”

Mazzulla is not asking George, Robinson, and Conley to simply slot into the roles Brown and last year’s roster occupied. He is describing a reset. A new identity built around the combination of what everyone in the room brings.

Final Word for the Celtics

George does not have to be Jaylen Brown. Robinson does not have to be anyone other than himself. Conley brings a leadership presence shaped by years in winning environments. The message from the head coach is consistent across all three additions.

Be who you are. Bring what you have. The identity will come from the collective.

That is how Mazzulla plans to move forward.