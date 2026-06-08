Celtics Receive Strong Message on Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes

Several NBA teams are lined up for a shot at landing the services of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Boston Celtics are rumored to be one.

The Celtics had a whirlwind 2025-26 season, winning 56 regular season games — the yay! part — but getting booted in the first round of the playoffs despite a 3-1 series advantage. Even though many would argue the Celtics exceeded expectations in the grand scheme of things, a playoff collapse will always encourage tough questions.

Do the Celtics need to move one of its blue-chippers — (cough) Jaylen Brown — or is all trade speculation a mere overreaction?

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Boston has found its name among the teams rumored to be in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Although there remain no confirmed reports the Celtics are even considering a move for the 31-year-old Milwaukee star.

Even if the Celtics are privately interested in a blockbuster trade, prominent NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently stated Antetokounmpo landing in Boston is not a realistic prospect.

“I have not heard that Boston is on Giannis’s list,” Windhorst told Celtics on CLNS. “I have not heard that Giannis is prepared to sign the extension with Boston.”

Windhorst said he would only consider the Celtics a realistic suitor for Antetokounmpo if Bucks star adds Boston to his trade wishlist and the franchise makes Brown available for trade.

“Now let’s have a discussion,” Windhorst said. “But I haven’t heard that. Just because I haven’t heard doesn’t mean it’s not true. But until those two things are true, I don’t think it’s really something that’s in the world of reality.”

Perhaps part of the reason Windhorst doubts the Celtics will acquire Antetokounmpo is because of earlier reports stating the Bucks star is unwilling to commit long-term to any team other than the Miami Heat, which has emerged as the frontrunner in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

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According to multiple reports in the first week of June, Miami is considered the most likely landing spot for Antetokounmpo.

The Heat aggressively pursued Antetokounmpo at the February trade deadline, according to reports, but negotiations between Miami and Milwaukee ultimately fizzled.

Earlier this month, NBA insider Brett Siegel reported the Heat and Bucks are having ongoing conversations about a deal for Antetokounmpo and that trade appears “imminent once the NBA Finals come to an end.”

“We have heard from multiple sources — one of which is from a team that was involved with Giannis trade chatter at the deadline — that have said the Bucks ownership has made their decision and will be moving on from Giannis before the NBA draft. … Everyone around the league expects it to be the Miami Heat,” Siegel reported on the “ClutchScoops” podcast.

The Celtics-Heat rivalry could be renewed if Antetokounmpo lands in Miami, especially if the former MVP receives another star to work with on the court.

Antetokounmpo appeared in just 36 games last season, but he still registered nearly 28 points per game on 62.4% shooting from the field, the highest mark of his 13-year career, albeit in limited appearances.

If the Celtics are able to get their hands on Antetokounmpo and potentially pair him with franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum, Boston would immediately pivot back to contender status.

Otherwise, the Celtics may have a new East juggernaut to deal with.