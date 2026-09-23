Celtics Missed Draft Target After Heat’s $1.5 Million Move

The Miami Heat apparently beat the Boston Celtics twice during one consequential stretch of the offseason.

First came the franchise-altering victory: Miami edged Boston in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Then came a smaller draft-night maneuver that may have denied the Celtics one of their preferred second-round prospects.

Five Reasons Sports Network’s Ethan Skolnick said Boston wanted Louisville guard Ryan Conwell in the 2026 NBA draft, prompting Heat owner Micky Arison to spend $1.5 million to move ahead of the Celtics.

The Heat sent the 41st pick and cash to the Oklahoma City Thunder for No. 37, where Conwell was selected. Boston owned the 40th pick.

“They wanted to draft Ryan Conwell,” Skolnick said on the “Heat Collective” podcast. “That cost Micky a million five.”

Neither organization has publicly confirmed Boston’s interest. The sequence, however, makes the report intriguing. Miami paid to climb four spots and positioned itself directly in front of the Celtics.

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Why Ryan Conwell Appealed to Celtics

Conwell’s profile makes Boston’s reported interest easy to understand.

The 6-foot-4 left-handed guard averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals during his final college season at Louisville. Although he shot 34.5% from 3-point range as a senior, his larger body of work established him as a dangerous perimeter scorer.

Conwell shot 40.7% from deep at Indiana State, averaging 16.6 points and 5.8 rebounds. He followed that breakout season by averaging 16.5 points at Xavier and earning third-team All-Big East honors.

His strength, shooting range and experience fit Boston’s preference for mature prospects capable of competing for minutes without a lengthy development period. Conwell played at four programs in four seasons, but he produced consistently after a quiet freshman year at South Florida.

He also offered something the Celtics needed after their first-round playoff exit: another guard who could generate offense without controlling every possession.

Skolnick predicted Conwell would become a contributor and joked that Boston would have quickly elevated him into its next celebrated role player.

Miami Beats Boston in Giannis Sweepstakes

The Conwell maneuver came after Miami and Boston emerged as the two finalists for Antetokounmpo.

The Celtics reportedly built their pursuit around Jaylen Brown, but Milwaukee accepted Miami’s package of Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-rounder. Bobby Portis also joined Antetokounmpo in Miami.

Boston later traded Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

After Conwell went 37th, the Celtics selected St. John’s forward Dillon Mitchell at No. 40. Mitchell offered athleticism and defensive versatility but lacked Conwell’s proven perimeter production.

Neither rookie has established his NBA value, and second-round careers rarely follow a predictable path. The $1.5 million payment nevertheless showed how seriously Miami took the possibility that Boston would select Conwell.

Within roughly 48 hours, the Heat had outmaneuvered the Celtics for a two-time MVP and a second-round shooter.

One changed the balance of the Eastern Conference immediately. The other could become another chapter in a rivalry that increasingly extends well beyond the court.