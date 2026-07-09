Celtics Get Telling Jayson Tatum Assessment After Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics have reshaped their roster this offseason. Paul George arrived in the Jaylen Brown trade. Mitchell Robinson signed a three-year deal to address the frontcourt. Mike Conley was added as a veteran point guard. Ron Harper Jr. locked in a four-year contract. The moves have come quick.

But the bigger shift may not be about who is on the roster. It may be about how this team plays.

Brad Stevens laid the groundwork during Monday’s press conference when he explained why having 70 percent of the salary cap tied to two players was no longer sustainable. The supporting cast around Jayson Tatum needed to get better. Deeper. The offensive identity needed to diversify. Now, one of the most prominent voices in basketball media is describing what that actually looks like.

Windhorst on What the Celtics Are Building

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst offered a notable assessment of Boston’s new direction on NBA Today.

“The Celtics are trying a new way of doing things,” Windhorst said. “It’s not just gonna be Jayson Tatum. They’re gonna rely on Payton Pritchard, they’re gonna rely on Baylor Scheierman, they’re gonna rely on Hugo Gonzalez.”

The Celtics are not just replacing Brown with George and running the same system. They are shifting the entire foundation of how the team operates, moving away from a top-heavy model built around two superstars and toward a roster where contributions come from everywhere.

Stevens hinted at exactly this during his press conference. The depth that recent champions have required was the driving force behind the trade. Windhorst’s comments suggest the league is already paying attention to what that shift looks like in practice.

The Players Who Step Forward

Payton Pritchard is one of the main beneficiaries. He has been one of the best bench guards in the league for the past two seasons and now steps into a backcourt with more opportunity and more responsibility. His shooting and energy off the bench have been a weapon for Boston. In this new structure, that role only grows.

Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez represent the next wave. Stevens reportedly refused to include either player in trade discussions when the Celtics were pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo, a signal of how highly the front office values their development.

Both are young wings with the kind of defensive versatility and shooting upside that fits perfectly into what Joe Mazzulla wants to run.

Harper Jr., who just signed a four-year, $13.7 million deal, adds to the depth at the wing position. His defensive ability and willingness to play within the system earned him a permanent home in Boston.

The common thread is clear. The Celtics are betting on a group of players who defend, shoot, and take care of the basketball. That is Mazzulla Ball. Windhorst is describing a team that is being built specifically to execute it.

Tatum on the New Chapter

Tatum addressed the Brown trade publicly for the first time on Tuesday night. He spoke during a promotional event for his children’s book, and his words carried real weight.

“It’s tough,” Tatum said. “But it just makes you appreciate the moments and time that we had. Obviously, it came to an abrupt ending, but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t super successful.”

Tatum and Brown were drafted a year apart. They made five conference finals runs together, two trips to the NBA Finals, and delivered the 2024 championship. That partnership defined recent Celtics history. Its end was not Tatum’s choice.

Tatum also made clear he is ready to embrace what comes next. George, Robinson, Conley, and the younger players around him represent a different kind of team than the one he has known for nearly a decade.

“You want to welcome those guys,” Tatum said. “Accept them, and move forward with them.”

Final Word for the Celtics

The Celtics are not just swapping one star for another. They are changing how they play.

Windhorst sees it. Stevens is designing it. Tatum is ready to lead it. The model is depth over top-heavy star power, a roster where Pritchard, Scheierman, Gonzalez, Harper Jr., and George all play defined roles around Tatum in a system built on shooting, defense, and discipline.

Whether it works is the question that matters. The blueprint is on the table. The pieces are in place.

Boston is betting on a new way. The court will decide if they are right.