Celtics’ New Projected Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo Revealed

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga continues as the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat fight to land the services of the two-time NBA MVP.

For weeks, Antetokounmpo’s next destination has been considered either Boston or Miami, with both franchises reportedly having made a conceptual offer to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The latest intel confirms the Bucks are weighing both offers and will move Antetokounmpo before Tuesday’s NBA Draft. Antetokounmpo appears to be just one day away from ending his 13-year run in Milwaukee.

The Celtics’ Potential Trade Package After Latest Reports

With recent reports stating the Bucks are seeking heavy draft capital in a deal for Antetokounmpo, it appears the Bucks won’t settle on the Celtics’ offer of only Jaylen Brown. According to CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn, Boston could sweeten its offer by adding Hugo Gonzalez and “minimal draft compensation.” With other reports stating a potential Antetokounmpo deal may be reduced from involving at least three teams to just two, it is reasonable to assume the Celtics would need to surrender at least the No. 27 pick in this year’s draft and maybe even a future first round pick to execute a blockbuster.

A trade package containing draft picks and Gonzalez alongside Brown would certainly catch Milwaukee’s attention, according to The Stein Line, which states the Bucks are seeking Gonzalez and multiple draft picks to go with Brown in a deal for Antetokounmpo.

Earlier reports concluded the Celtics attempted to get the Bucks to agree to a direct Brown-for-Antetokounmpo swap, but Milwaukee declined, feeling Brown alone wasn’t enough.

Perhaps the Celtics tried to capitalize on the season Brown just had. In the 2025-26 campaign, the 29-year-old Boston star averaged career highs in points and assists as he led the franchise to an impressive 56 wins. Brown proved he could lead the charge as the primary option with Jayson Tatum sidelined until the second-to-last month of the regular season.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported the Celtics could “add up to three future first round picks” to land Antetokounmpo. Even if Boston would need to surrender more than just Brown in a deal for Antetokounmpo, many would push the Celtics to make it happen.

Although Antetokounmpo has had injury trouble in recent seasons, he is a darn-near perennial MVP candidate in the prime of his career. Plugging a player like that alongside a 28-year-old Tatum, another superstar talent, would position Boston squarely among the NBA’s legitimate title contenders.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Boston Picking Up Steam as Blockbuster Nears

If the Celtics manage to pull off a trade for Antetokounmpo, it would be a fascinating development in so many ways.

Boston had — and, perhaps, still is — been seen as a distant second-place contender to the Heat in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. For weeks, Antetokounmpo to Miami felt imminent because of the franchise’s aggressive pursuit of the Bucks star.

Miami reportedly has a conceptual offer on the table that at least includes Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr and the No. 13 pick in this year’s draft.

Accepting this offer would deliver the Bucks young starpower and the ability to grab another quality prospect in this year’s draft. Milwaukee would be losing arguably the best player in franchise history, but it would at least be in a position to stay competitive and maybe even rise into deep playoff contender status in the near future.