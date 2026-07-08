Celtics Officially Announce Multi-Year Deal for Versatile Wing

The Boston Celtics have spent the last week reshaping their roster around Jayson Tatum. The Jaylen Brown trade brought in Paul George. The Mitchell Robinson signing addressed the frontcourt. Both moves made national headlines and generated plenty of debate.

But the Celtics have also been taking care of quieter business, the kind that builds the depth Brad Stevens identified as critical to Boston’s path forward.

On Monday, the team made another move official and announced it on social media with a simple message. “Ron on lock.”

Young Wing Signs Multi-Year Deal

Ron Harper Jr. has signed a four-year, $13.7 million contract to remain with the Celtics.

The deal came after Boston declined its team option on the young wing, a procedural move that allowed the organization to restructure the terms and commit to Harper Jr. on a longer timeline.

It is the first real contract security Harper Jr. has had since entering the league. He went undrafted in 2022 and spent the next three years bouncing between two-way contracts with the Raptors, Pistons, and Celtics. Four two-way deals across three organizations before finding a permanent home.

Harper Jr. made a deliberate decision to come back to Boston last September. He signed an exhibit-10 training camp deal to get his foot back in the door, betting on himself and on the program. The steady progress that followed earned him a spot on the parent roster during the 2025-26 season.

Now he has a home for the next four years.

What Harper Jr. Has Shown

Harper Jr. shot 35 percent from three across 29 regular-season appearances last season, averaging 4.0 points in 11.0 minutes per game.

The moments that earned this contract went beyond the box score.

On February 4, Harper Jr. made his first NBA start against the Houston Rockets and was assigned to defend Kevin Durant. The matchup was a size mismatch on paper. At 6-foot-5, Harper Jr. was giving up significant size. His 7-foot-1 wingspan closed the gap. He stayed attached to Durant all night, contesting everything and refusing to give him breathing room.

The numbers from that assignment told the story. Durant managed just two points on 1-of-5 shooting with a turnover during the stretches Harper Jr. was guarding him. Harper Jr. contributed 11 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in 33 minutes of a 114-93 Boston victory.

Harper Jr. dominated with the Maine Celtics in the G League, posting 25.4 points a night while shooting 38.7 percent from deep. He added 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest with well over a steal and a block per game.

“The Celtics’ way is different than everybody else’s in the NBA,” Harper Jr. said. “The standard we’re held to is a lot higher than most NBA teams, and it carries from the top to the bottom of the roster.”

Final Word for the Celtics

Ron Harper Jr. went undrafted four years ago. He cycled through two-way contracts with three different organizations before finding a program that believed in what he could become.

Now he has a four-year deal and a role on a team that is being built for depth, versatility, and defensive toughness. The “Stay Ready” mentality Mazzulla has preached got Harper Jr. to this point.

He was ready. The Celtics rewarded it.