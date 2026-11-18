The Boston Celtics have something Paul George appreciates, and it goes beyond what happens once the ball goes up. From his perspective, coach Joe Mazzulla deserves credit for the way Boston’s players connect with one another. George believes those relationships help carry the team through the work that winning requires.

That matters because getting talented players into the same locker room is part of the job. Getting them to trust one another, accept responsibility and stay invested is another challenge entirely. George’s comments suggest he likes what Mazzulla has built in Boston.

Paul George Gives Joe Mazzulla Credit for Boston’s Locker Room

“I think it’s just honestly the way Joe can connect and bring a winning spirit,” George said, via Jay King of The Athletic. “It starts there, and then it trickles down to the guys in the locker room who care about the journey. Everybody’s on the same page. Everybody gets along.”

The part about caring about the journey stands out. Every team wants to be celebrating at the end of the season, but there is a lot of basketball between opening night and that opportunity. George is describing a group that enjoys being around one another while working toward that goal.

For Celtics fans, that is encouraging to hear from someone inside the room. There is only so much anyone watching from the outside can know about how players interact away from games. George offered his view, and he put Mazzulla at the center of it.

Celtics Get Encouraging Assessment From Paul George

Of course, getting along does not guarantee anything when the playoffs arrive. Boston still has to execute, handle difficult matchups and respond when things are not going its way. But having players who want to work through those moments together is a place to start.

George’s praise also speaks to a part of coaching that is harder to measure. Fans can debate substitutions, timeouts and offensive possessions, but a coach spends time managing people, too. In George’s telling, Mazzulla has earned the players’ respect through his ability to connect.

That does not mean everyone will agree on every decision or that frustration will disappear after a difficult loss. It means George sees a shared commitment, which can matter when those disagreements come. His assessment gives Celtics fans a glimpse of something the box score cannot explain.