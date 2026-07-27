Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Extension Talks Get Interesting Update

Since the Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this month, Brad Stevens has spent his time tying players down to contract extensions.

Neemias Queta signed a four-year $56 million deal. Jordan Walsh inked a three-year $15 million extension, both of which will start in the 2027 season. Next up is Payton Pritchard. The former Sixth Man of the Year will become extension-eligible later this summer.

According to a member of Boston’s front office, who spoke with Spotrac’s Keith Smith at the Las Vegas Summer League, it’s likely that Boston continues handing out extensions and locks down Pritchard’s long-term future.

“That’s probably next up. We’ve more or less done our offseason moves. Maybe something comes up that isn’t out there now, but we’re filling out the roster now vs. doing anything big,” the Celtics front office executive said. “Payton is an important player for us. On those nights when we need a little juice, he’s already there. And he’s proven he can play a big role on a title team. We have to manage the cap and tax, but keeping Payton around is something we hope to do.”

Pritchard stepped into a larger role for Boston last season, starting a career-high 50 games and suiting up for 79 (regular-season). He ended the campaign with averages of 17 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 37.7% from deep and 55.6% from two-point range.

Payton Pritchard Could Choose To Wait Things Out

According to an anonymous front office executive who spoke with Heavy On Sports’ Sean Deveny, Pritchard could choose to hold off on signing an extension with the Celtics.

“Look, everything is going up in two years–salary cap, tax line,” the executive said. “There will be more money, there will be more free-agent money, too. So if you’re Pritchard, why would you sign with the Celtics now? Play hardball. Whatever money they offer now is going to be there later. Security and injury, those are good reasons to take the money. He can make more, though, by waiting. And there is only the slimmest chance he would make less.”

Nevertheless, there’s value in having multiple years under contract. Therefore, Pritchard will need to make a decision on whether he values security or the chance of a potentially higher payday.

Pritchard Has Earned An Extension From Boston

Since being drafted by the Celtics with the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Pritchard has emerged as a key part of Boston’s rotation. He’s developed from being a perimeter-based guard into a genuine three-level scorer.

Furthermore, Pritchard has also grown as a playmaker, both in the open court and half-court scenarios. Replacing the versatile offensive production Pritchard provides wouldn’t be easy, especially at what projects to be a reasonable price point.

As such, it’s hard to envision Boston holding off on starting contract negotiations, especially now that Brown is no longer on the roster and the Celtics will need Pritchard’s scoring to help fill some of the void.</p>

That’s why we shouldn’t be shocked if we learn that Pritchard has agreed to extend his stay in Boston before the new season gets under

way.