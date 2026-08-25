Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Makes Feelings Clear on Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics have undergone a significant transformation this offseason. Jaylen Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Paul George arrived in return. Mike Conley and Mitchell Robinson were added to reshape the roster’s depth and experience.

In the middle of all the change, Payton Pritchard finds himself in an unfamiliar position. Few players on the current roster have been in Boston longer. The player who helped develop him into one of the league’s best reserves is now wearing a different uniform.

Pritchard spoke candidly about what Brown’s departure means to him during a recent interview at a basketball camp in Massachusetts.

Pritchard Sends Strong Message

Brown and Pritchard spent six seasons together in Boston. Jaylen was more than a teammate. He was a mentor who invested in Pritchard’s growth during the years when the guard was still fighting to carve out a role in the rotation.

Pritchard acknowledged the emotional weight of losing that relationship. But he did not pretend to be blindsided by the move.

“It’s part of the business. Nothing’s actually that shocking to me anymore,” Pritchard said. “You’re just used to seeing big things and I think changes happen all the time. It always sucks to see a brother and a teammate that you played with for a long time go, but you move on and you get ready to go to war against him.”

The response captured something that has defined Pritchard’s career in Boston. He processes, adjusts, and moves forward. He has watched respected veterans and close teammates leave the organization in various ways over the years. Each departure carried weight. None derailed him.

Pritchard gave Brown enormous credit for helping him reach the level he is at now but did not linger on what was lost. The focus has already shifted to what comes next.

Mazzulla Wants a Player-Led Boston Celtics

Part of what comes next involves a philosophical shift from head coach Joe Mazzulla. In conversations with Pritchard this offseason, Mazzulla made it clear he wants Boston to operate as a more player-driven group in 2026-27.

Pritchard embraced the message. He has experienced firsthand what happens when the Celtics rely on effort alone without matching it with composure. The 3-1 series collapse against Philadelphia in the first round last season still bothers him. He felt the Celtics had the 76ers on the ropes midway through the series and then allowed them to regain their footing by easing off the pressure.

The takeaway has been direct.

“Regular season wins, you win by playing hard and then in the playoffs, you win by playing harder and smarter,” Pritchard said. “That’s really the recipe.”

Conley Becomes the Next Mentor

Early in his career, Pritchard learned from Blake Griffin and Al Horford, absorbing lessons about professionalism and longevity from two players who had seen everything the league could throw at them. Now he has identified his next source of wisdom.

Mike Conley, one of the most respected point guards of his generation, joined the Celtics this summer on a veteran deal. Pritchard has already been building a connection with him and sees a player whose career he would be proud to mirror.

“I look up to Mike and the career he’s had,” Pritchard said. “If I could have remotely close to the career he’s had, then that’s a very successful career. It’s somebody I’ll take a lot of things from and hopefully have a great friendship and mentorship with that. I’m going to be picking his brain all the time.”

Final Word for the Celtics

Payton Pritchard has watched this roster evolve around him for seasons. He has seen stars arrive and leave. He has earned more responsibility with each passing year.

Losing Brown was personal. Pritchard acknowledged that without hesitation. But the business of the NBA does not wait for anyone to process their feelings, and Pritchard has been through this enough times to know how to respond.

The next time he sees Brown, it will be on the other side of the court. Pritchard is ready for that.

“You move on and you get ready to go to war against him.” That is as honest as it gets.