Celtics Linked to $43 Million Breakout Playoff Star to Join Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics will aim to fine-tune their roster this offseason, with the front office keeping an eye on the free agency market.

Boston’s 2026 postseason campaign showed areas that need improvement particularly in generating consistent pressure at the rim. One name emerging as a potential target is Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu.

Dosunmu will be a free agent this summer and according to Boston Herald writer Zack Cox, the Celtics could use a guard like him.

“If he hits the market, the Celtics could use a guard with Dosunmu’s athleticism and ability to get to the basket,” Cox wrote. “More than a third of his field-goal attempts this season (36.7%) were from inside three feet, right in line with his career average.

“Boston’s top five scorers all took less than 20% of their shots from that area, and White and Pritchard both were below 10%,” Cox added. “[President of Basketball Operations, Brad] Stevens wants to change that, specifically mentioning the Celtics’ need to “have more of an impact at the rim.”

Dosunmu, 26, has been a standout since joining Minnesota from the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline. His playoff showing including a 43-point game against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the first round caught the attention of many.

Many franchises looking for a guard with his qualities at the rim could pry Dosunmu off the Timberwolves if they don’t sign him.

Star’s Contract Situation and Potential Fit With Celtics

Dosunmu is coming off the final year of a three-year deal he originally signed with Chicago. This season, he played 69 games split between Chicago and Minnesota and he averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Dosunmu was mainly used from the bench by the Timberwolves. However, a new deal would have to involve a starting role in Minnesota or the guard will have to seek that elsewhere.

If he does hit free agency, he will most likely be available on a mid-level exception-level contract which could be an attainable target for Boston. The Celtics have flexibility with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and a traded player exception.

With a player like Dosunmu on the roster, Boston will solve some stylistic needs such as consistent interior scoring threats among its guards. The Celtics felt that presence when they came up against him this season.

“In a late-season loss to Minnesota, the Celtics had trouble corralling Dosunmu (17 points, eight rebounds, six assists) and fellow Wolves reserve Bones Hyland (23 points), who could be another name to watch if Boston goes bargain shopping for a veteran guard,” Cox added.

At 6-foot-4, Dosunmu can also offer defensive versatility to complement Boston’s two main stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Boston’s Free Agency Approach

The Celtics second round exit to a less-favored Philadelphia 76ers exposed some vulnerabilities. The Celtics spent most of the season believing they had all the tools to compete if Tatum returned from his long injury absence.

The franchise failed to pursue any serious additions last offseason despite losing one of their top defenders in Jrue Holiday. They were made to pay by the Sixers especially when Joel Embiid returned for the series.

They will hope to make corrections this offseason and address that interior need. Boston is positioned below the luxury tax as such, it can add players without drastic overhauls.

Stevens and the front office will still retain the core but their targets will be to add physicality and depth. Dosunmu fits the profile of a high-upside, relatively affordable player.

The window is closing fast for Boston as ending the Tatum and Brown era with a single championship will be considered a big bust.