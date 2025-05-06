Porzingis’ Mysterious Illness Returns at Worst Time for Celtics

The Celtics lost Game 1, and their starting center vanished without warning.

Boston’s 108–105 overtime defeat to New York wasn’t just about bricks from beyond the arc—though an NBA playoff-record 45 missed threes will haunt them—it was about Kristaps Porzingis disappearing at halftime. And not just from the game plan. From the building.

Porzingis’ Early Struggles and Mysterious Exit

Before his abrupt exit, Porzingis looked out of rhythm—scoreless on four shots with four rebounds in just 14 minutes. He didn’t look right. He hasn’t looked right. Across the Orlando series, he averaged 12 points and made just 19 field goals total. The lift that helped Boston torch Dallas in last year’s Finals hasn’t been there.

The moment came midway through the second quarter. Porzingis walked down the tunnel. No limp. No medical attention. Just… gone. A quick appearance on the bench before halftime gave fans some hope. But he never returned. The Celtics later listed him with a “non-COVID illness.”

By the time reporters entered the locker room, Porzingis had already left the building.

Porzingis’ Viral Illness Returns at the Worst Time

For Celtics fans, it’s déjà vu. From February to March, Porzingis missed 11 games with an unnamed illness that wiped him out.

“I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven’t been able to fully identify yet,” he posted on X in March. “It was extremely, extremely frustrating not knowing what I had. I haven’t been this sick, probably ever, in my life.” (via @kporzee on X)

In a later interview, he described the toll: “After each workout, I was — boom, big crash. Really fatigued. Not normal.” (via Noa Dalzell on X)

Mazzulla Caught Off Guard

Head coach Joe Mazzulla found out like the rest of us—mid-game. “Obviously, it impacts the game with his ability on both ends of the floor… It’s not an excuse. We had plenty of opportunities. Hopefully he’s ready for Game 2.” (via Justin Turpin on X)

Boston tried to plug the hole. Al Horford logged 34 minutes in relief. Luke Kornet fouled his way through 17 minutes. But with Porzingis out, New York’s defense tightened, and Boston’s spacing crumbled.

Jrue Holiday on the Loss of KP

“KP is big for us,” said Jrue Holiday postgame. “He’s so versatile. A person who can either play in the paint or stretch the floor, protects the rim, protects the paint, blocks shots—and we definitely miss him. But we always have this next man up mentality.” (via CelticsBlog)

Celtics’ Injury List Grows

It’s not just KP. Sam Hauser sprained his ankle. Jrue is still managing a hamstring tweak. Jaylen Brown’s knee isn’t 100%. Tatum’s wrist has been bothering him for weeks.

With Game 2 around the corner, Boston’s championship repeat hopes rest on a bruised, limping core—and one very big question mark in the middle.