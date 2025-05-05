Jalen Brunson Does Something Only Michael Jordan’s Ever Done

The Knicks are heading to Boston — and their leader is on a historic tear.

After torching the Pistons in Round 1 and hitting a game-winner to seal the series, Brunson and the Knicks will now face the defending champion Celtics in a must-watch Eastern Conference Semifinals clash.

Some stats speak volumes. These ones put Jalen Brunson in rare air.

Brunson has just done something only Michael Jordan had achieved before.

Brunson Joins Elite Company

First 6 Games of 2025 Playoffs:

189 Points (31.5 per game)

49 Assists (8.2 per game)

7 Offensive Rebounds

The only other player to match or exceed those marks in the first six games of any playoff run? Michael Jordan. That’s the entire list. (via Knicks Muse on X)

And the parallels don’t end there. With the Knicks up 3–2 over the Pistons, Game 6 felt like a defining moment. Brunson delivered—again—freezing time with a crossover and burying the game-winner from the top of the arc. It looked eerily similar to Jordan’s iconic 1998 Finals dagger.



Brunson’s Cold-Blooded Closer Moment

Game 6 was tied at 113 with just over five seconds left when Brunson drilled the decisive three. Moments later, the Pistons turned the ball over and the Knicks were moving on. Final score: 116–113.

Brunson finished with 40 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds—and the final 11 points of an 11–1 Knicks run to close the game.

“He’s at his best when his best is needed,” said Coach Tom Thibodeau. “He’s done it all year. That’s what makes him special.” (via Knicks Videos on X)

A Quiet Superstar Who Just Wins

Brunson’s name isn’t often mentioned alongside the game’s loudest superstars. He doesn’t need it. The Knicks have now made the second round three seasons in a row. And the 27-year-old guard is the engine behind one of the league’s most efficient offenses.

Brunson’s playing through an ankle injury. He’s hitting shots over double-teams. He’s pulling up from deep with the game on the line—and converting.

Even his teammates see the difference.

“I just know him so well… high-pressure situations don’t phase him,” said Mikal Bridges. “You can never tell if he’s struggling or hooping—he’s even-keeled all night.” (via Posting and Toasting)

Celtics vs. Brunson: The Real Matchup

The Celtics might be the defending champs, but Brunson is the playoff engine nobody wants to face.

Boston’s perimeter defense is elite—featuring Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown. But if Brunson keeps making history, matchups might not matter.

The Knicks are rolling. Their star guard is red-hot. And a rivalry series with Boston is exactly the kind of stage where legends grow.