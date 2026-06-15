Celtics Receive Positive Insider Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pursuit

Rumors of the Miami Heat closing in on a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo have made headlines in the past month or so.

The Heat is reportedly positioned as the frontrunner for the two-time MVP, and have pitched a strong offer to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, interests have been coming from other angles, with the Boston Celtics being another big headliner.

The Celtics’ pitch doesn’t reportedly beat that of the Heat; however, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the possibility of Antetokounmpo heading to Miami is not solid for now.

“I have also spoken to teams and well-placed insiders around the league who believe that it remains possible that Antetokounmpo does not ultimately land on South Beach,” Stein wrote. “As we’ve been reporting since late May, Boston is increasingly projected to be the other landing spot that Giannis prefers to be steered to… without overtly pushing as hard as he possibly can.”

Miami’s packages centered around Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and multiple future draft picks. This reportedly got the Bucks interested, and they were close to considering that offer before the trade deadline this year.

How Antetokounmpo’s Move to the Celtics Could Work

Milwaukee may still hold Miami’s offer as the top of their list, but the door isn’t entirely shut on Boston. The Bucks held out on any deal at the deadline to see if they could get a better offer this offseason.

The Celtics don’t have as many assets as the Heat to facilitate a direct trade, which means their package will likely involve a third team or more than that.

There have been speculations that the Celtics will give up Jaylen Brown for a trade that would bring Antetokounmpo to Boston. They could send out his salary elsewhere to a franchise that can give the Bucks the assets they demand.

Brown, alongside Jayson Tatum, is on a lucrative deal that makes it nearly impossible to bring in Antetokounmpo without triggering severe cap restrictions.

Acquiring a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber may justify the financial hit for contenders like Boston. The franchise would, however, keep in mind that they need flexibility for other pieces in the roster as well.

The Celtics have a traded player exception of around $27.7 million, but they would use that for other solid roster upgrades than facilitating a move for Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Change of Scenery

Joining the Celtics will be a new test for Antetokounmpo. He will form a new partnership with Tatum if Brown is dealt. The Greek superstar has always wanted a contention-worthy co-star, which is what caused the turmoil with Milwaukee in the first place.

Ever since leading the Bucks to the championship in 2021, almost entirely by himself, the franchise hasn’t rewarded him with a core that can compete for another ring. Milwaukee has been on a downward trajectory ever since, which culminated in missing the postseason this year.

In Boston, Antetokounmpo will be slotted into an immediate contending franchise. He will also be at the center of a win-now window, seeing what the Celtics are willing to sacrifice to land him.

In Miami, a contention window may also open, which means that his destination may come down to who can agree a good deal with the Bucks.