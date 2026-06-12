Celtics Get Positive Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade After New Report

As the 2026 NBA offseason heats up, the Boston Celtics have emerged as a major name to follow.

The Celtics’ season may have ended on a sour note — a 3-1 collapse in the first round of the playoffs to the rival Philadelphia 76ers — but it appears Boston is prepared to make a quick pivot as it looks ahead to the future.

What better way to boost the outlook of the franchise than by going out and grabbing the hottest name on the trade block, Giannis Antetokounmpo?

After weeks of speculation, the Celtics reportedly have jumped into the race for Antetokounmpo, joining the inner-conference rival Miami Heat as perhaps the two teams most robustly equipped to land the two-time NBA MVP.

Celtics Receive Another Positive Development on Trade Sweepstakes

According to The Athletic, the Celtics are on Antetokounmpo’s shortlist of teams he would consider inking a long-term extension with.

“If Antetokounmpo would be willing to sign the four-year, $275 million extension in Boston, as league sources indicated would be the case, the Celtics pose a serious threat to the Heat’s pursuit,” the report said.

This development is especially significant because earlier reports concluded Antetokounmpo would only be open to signing an extension with the Heat if he were traded.

Boston wasn’t as strongly tied to the race for Antetokounmpo as the Heat — until recently.

Earlier this week, renowned NBA insider Kevin O’Conner dropped a bombshell report on his podcast stating the Celtics have entered the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

“And I am here to add that I have heard Boston is shopping people around a lot right now,” O’Conner reported on his podcast. “That Boston is making calls. Boston is open to training anybody besides Jayson Tatum, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they land Giannis at the end of the day, but I do believe based off of everything at all, the conversations I’ve had is that the Celtics are in on Giannis.”

Multiple NBA insiders believe the apex of the race for Antetokounmpo has yet to be seen. As the NBA Draft gets closer, some envision more teams stepping into the sweepstakes, which would add several fascinating layers to this ongoing story.

Boston Had Kept Quiet on Giannis Antetokounmpo Interest

After Boston’s season ended, some called for the Celtics front office to strike a blockbuster deal for Antetokounmpo. For weeks, all discourse was anything but legitimate. But now, it appears the Celtics are getting louder in expressing their interest in Antetokounmpo.

Some believed the Celtics were eyeing Antetokounmpo all along but stayed mum out of respect for Jaylen Brown, who has been closely linked in a potential blockbuster for the Milwaukee star.

O’Conner’s report comes in addition to what NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in “The Stein Line” earlier, stating the Celtics have crept up enough in the trade sweepstakes that the Heat is “genuinely” concerned it’ll lose out on acquiring Antetokounmpo.

For a while, the Heat appeared to be the prohibitive favorite to land Antetokounmpo’s services. Miami earned that designation because of the loaded trade package it reportedly has on the table for Antetokounmpo.

According to numerous reports, the Heat’s offer for Antetokounmpo revolved around multiple young players — all ages 26 or younger — along with the 13th pick in this year’s draft, future draft capital and pick swaps.

As the Celtics’ involvement in the pursuit of Antetokounmpo perhaps increases in the coming days, we’ll likely learn more about what a trade package out of Boston would look like.