Celtics’ Pritchard Sets New NBA Record

Boston Celtics’ guard Payton Pritchard is in the middle of a breakout year, and cemented his emergence with a history-setting night.

In the Celtics’ 115-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets, Pritchard finished the game with 22 points, including five three-pointers. His five three-pointers were enough to break the record for most three-pointers off the bench in a season. Pritchard sits at 220 for the season and passes guard Wayne Ellington for most of all time.

Though the record is firmly in Pritchard’s name, the guard isn’t focused on the record and looks forward to just being a better player, as he states in a post-game interview:

“There’s no records, there’s no awards that I ever look at. It’s all about self-improvement, looking at every game, what I can do to keep growing and keep bettering myself. Ultimately, that’s all that matters to me is trying to take another step.”

Pritchard, who hasn’t started a single game this season, has surpassed the record with 14 games left in the regular season. Pritchard’s season has resulted in career highs across the board in points with 14.1, field goal and three-point percentage with 47.1% and 41.8%, respectively. Following the performance, Pritchard is also favored to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Pritchard has been a major contributor to the Boston Celtics and their 49-19 record on the season. Boston’s aspirations are once again in the NBA Title picture, and Pritchard’s elite three-point scoring off the bench raises their ceiling as the regular season winds down and the playoffs begin in April.

Pritchard’s extension of the record can be seen next as the Celtics face the Brooklyn Nets once again on March 18th.