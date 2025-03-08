Knicks Add 39-Year-Old NBA Champion on 10-Day Contract: Report

The New York Knicks have 14 players under contract, with one final roster spot that can be filled before the playoffs. They also have four players on two-way deals, giving them some additional depth and flexibility during the regular-season.

Despite some recent heavy investment in the roster, the Knicks are still a young and inexperienced team. It would appear the front office is looking to solve that issue. On Saturday, March 8, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the franchise is signing 14-year NBA veteran P.J. Tucker to a 10-day contract.

“Free agent PJ Tucker plans to sign with the New York Knicks on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported. “The 14-year NBA veteran held discussions with multiple teams over the last week. Tucker, a 2021 NBA champion with the Bucks, gives the Knicks an enforcer and frontcourt depth.”

Tucker, 39, is a former NBA champion, having won the title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. His addition to the Knicks will provide some much-needed veteran leadership. Furthermore, he will provide some additional floor spacing in the corners, along with some physicality on defense.

Tucker has played in 31 games this season, split between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. In those games, he’s averaging 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 37.1% from deep.

Knicks’ Get Initial Update on Jalen Brunson

Tucker’s addition will come as a boost for Knicks fans that are still reeling from Jalen Brunson‘s recent injury. The All-Star guard suffered an ankle injury during the Knicks’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6.

According to the team’s PR, Brunson will be out for at least two weeks, at which point, they will provide an update on his recovery and expected timeline.

“Jalen Brunson sustained a sprain to his right ankle,” Knicks PR posted on X. “An update on his status will be given in approximately 2 weeks.”

Brunson is New York’s star player. He’s averaging 26.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 61 games this season. During those games, he’s shooting 49% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range.

Knicks Jalen Brunson Didn’t Break Any Bones

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the initial results of Brunson’s X-Ray didn’t show any broken bones in his ankle.

“I don’t know the severity of Jalen Brunson’s ankle injury but the X-ray of the injury last night came back negative, per SNY sources familiar with the matter,” Begley reported. “Initial image showed no broken bones for the All Star guard.”

Avoiding a break is great news for both Brunson and the Knicks. However, his recovery from an ankle sprain can still vary depending on the grade of the sprain itself. Nevertheless, if Tucker impresses over the next 10 days, Brunson could return to find a new veteran teammate in the locker room.

As the team’s leader, Brunson will likely welcome another voice, especially one as well-respected as Tucker’s. Of course, leadership can only get you so far. Brunson will need to be back to his best by the time the playoffs arrive if the Knicks wish to continue pushing towards a championship.

Either way, adding Tucker is some feel-good news, especially as Knicks fans anxiously wait to see how long Brunson will be sitting on the sidelines.