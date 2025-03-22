Celtics Provide Concerning Announcement on Jaylen Brown’s Availability

Jaylen Brown sat out of the Boston Celtics 121-99 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 22. Shortly before tipoff, the franchise released a statement, noting that Brown had ben diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee.

As such, Brown will also miss Boston’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 23. He will be re-evaluated on Monday, March 24, when the team will provide an update on his recovery.

“Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been diagnosed with a bone bruise with posterior

impingement in his right knee,” The Celtics PR team reported. “He’ll miss the next two games and will be reevaluated on Monday.”

Celtics fans will likely be concerned that Brown’s injury is going to last more than a weekend. Brown is a core part of Boston’s rotation and a significant reason they’re considered as championship favorites.

Fortunately, there’s still plenty of time between now and the start of the playoffs. Boston has no reason to rush its All-Star forward back onto the court. The Celtics already know they’re going to see out the regular season as the second seed. Right now, Joe Mazzulla’s team is in cruise control.

Brown has played in 56 games this season. He is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.6% from deep.

Jaylen Brown Could Become Ineligible For All-NBA

The Celtics have 12 games remaining on their regular-season schedule. In order for Brown to be eligible to make an All-NBA team this year, he must have competed in at least 65 contests. He can only miss three more games before he is ineligible to be named to one of those All-NBA teams.

It will be interesting to see how the Celtics navigate Brown’s eligibility. Of course, if his bone bruise is significant, and his playing risks his availability for the playoffs, the coaching staff will keep him sidelined. However, there’s value to making an All-NBA roster, especially for Brown himself.

All-NBA credentials go toward Hall of Fame criteria. They help in contract negotiations down the line. And, most importantly for the franchise, it increases the perceived value of the player, thus making any potential trade talks more beneficial if the Celtic’s hand is ever forced.

Celtics Could Trade Sam Hauser

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Sam Hauser could be the first casualty of the Bill Chisholm era.

“They are a luxury tax team next year…However, although you may be paying around $500 million in payroll, you’ve got 11 players under contract for next year…That’s where this new CBA comes into play,” Marks said. “Because what the commissioner has done is say, ‘You can have some toys, but you can’t have all the toys.’ And those toys are Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser. Here’s a number for you: by keeping Sam Hauser, his first year of that extension, he’s worth $90 million when you look at his $10 million salary and the $80 million in luxury tax penalties that come with it. If they’re looking at shedding some of that money, which would be Sam Hauser.”

Hauser is one of the best sharpshooters in the NBA. However, his contract and the attached luxury penalties mean he is the most logical trade chip. Baylor Scheierman would likely step into his role and offer a cost-controlled replacement. Of course, if the Celtics win a second-straight championship this season, its unlikely the front office trades anyone from the primary rotation.