Celtics Receive Encouraging Giannis Update Ahead of NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics have not abandoned their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Celtics remain firmly in the mix for the two-time MVP despite weeks of uncertainty surrounding Milwaukee’s intentions and the rapidly approaching NBA Draft.

“League sources say that the Heat remain in full-speed pursuit of Antetokounmpo but also indicate that the Boston Celtics have not yet abandoned hope of completing a trade for The Greek Freak,” Stein wrote Monday. “They are the two teams, sources say, that have engaged in the most advanced trade talks to date with the Bucks.”

The report arrives as the NBA waits for clarity on the league’s biggest offseason saga.

At the introductory news conference for new coach Taylor Jenkins in early May, Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam publicly identified the NBA Draft as the “natural time” to determine whether Milwaukee would trade Antetokounmpo or continue building around him.

“If Giannis does play somewhere else, then we ought to get a lot of assets … and it’s Jon Horst’s job to do it,” Haslam said.

The draft begins Tuesday night.

Yet despite Haslam’s self-imposed timeline, the Antetokounmpo situation has continued to linger, with executives across the league still reluctant to declare a clear frontrunner.

Boston, however, remains in the conversation.

Jaylen Brown Could Be Celtics’ Biggest Advantage

The Celtics possess something few suitors can realistically offer.

An immediate star.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Milwaukee would consider keeping Jaylen Brown if he were included in an Antetokounmpo deal rather than automatically rerouting him elsewhere for additional draft compensation.

That reporting represented a significant development.

Most executives around the league had previously assumed the Bucks would seek a full rebuild if they traded the face of their franchise.

Instead, Milwaukee appears open to a different approach.

Brown, a five-time All-Star and the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, is only 29 years old and remains under contract for three more seasons at approximately $183 million.

He offers something many potential trade packages do not: a marketable, championship-tested star capable of keeping Milwaukee competitive immediately.

The Bucks’ apparent interest in Brown also aligns with previous reporting from longtime Heat insider Ira Winderman, who said earlier this month that Haslam “wants his player” and wants Milwaukee to be able to tell fans, “Yes, we lost a top-five player, but look who we got.”

Brown fits that description perhaps better than any player believed to be available in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Giannis Could Solve Celtics’ Biggest Problem

From Boston’s perspective, the appeal of Antetokounmpo is equally obvious.

The Celtics’ season ended in stunning fashion after blowing a 3-1 first-round series lead against Philadelphia.

Over the final three games of the series, Joel Embiid averaged 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists while exposing Boston’s lack of size, physicality and star power in the frontcourt.

There are few players in basketball more capable of addressing those shortcomings than Antetokounmpo.

The 31-year-old remains one of the league’s most dominant two-way forces and would instantly transform Boston’s interior defense, transition attack and championship outlook.

Draft Could Force Resolution to NBA’s Biggest Storyline

Stein noted that many around the league continue to believe Milwaukee cannot allow the uncertainty surrounding Antetokounmpo to continue much longer.

The draft’s arrival brings additional urgency.

The Bucks could prefer to secure at least one additional first-round selection in this year’s draft while reshaping their roster before free agency begins.

The Heat have remained aggressive suitors for months.

But Boston’s continued involvement, coupled with Milwaukee’s reported interest in Brown, may have positioned the Celtics as a more legitimate threat than many initially believed.

With the draft only hours away, one of the most consequential decisions in recent NBA history may finally be approaching.

And despite repeated suggestions that Boston’s interest had cooled, the Celtics remain exactly where they have been for months:

Waiting and hoping that the door to landing Antetokounmpo never fully closes.