Celtics Recently Waived Draft Pick Lands With Knicks

Shortly after the Boston Celtics defeated the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 2, the franchise announced they had waived Anton Watson. The 24-year-old forward was the 54th pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Watson signed a two-way contract with the Celtics during the summer. He had spent the season (s0 far) with the Maine Celtics. Unfortunately for Watson, he had failed to earn any playing time with Joe Mazzulla’s NBA roster. The Celtics have since signed sharpshooting forward Miles Norris as Watson’s replacement.

However, the Gonzaga product has quickly found a new home. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the New York Knicks have claimed the former Celtics draft pick, signing him to a two-way contract. Watson will now suit up for the Westschest Knicks in the G-League.

“The New York Knicks are claiming former Celtics forward Anton Watson on a two-way NBA deal, his agents Adie von Gontard and Daveed Cohen of Young Money APAA tell ESPN,” Charania reported via X.

Watson, a 6-foot-8 forward, is a versatile defender who has shown promise as a three-point threat. He makes smart reads and has flashed some passing ability. If he can can develop an intensity to his defensive approach, he could put pressure on Tom Thibodeau to give him a closer look.

Celtics Sign Miles Norris to Two-Year Deal

According to CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Norris has been signed to a two-year two-way deal with the Celtics. As such, the sharpshooting forward will remain with the franchise beyond the current season.

“Miles Norris’ #Celtics contract is a 2yr, 2way deal, so he’s under contract for 2025-26 as well, I’m told,” Manning reported via X. “Also, for those wondering about his measurements, 6-7 1/2, 6/9 w/ shoes, 7-1 wingspan.”

Norris, 24, fits the Celtics prototype in terms of being a sharpshooting forward with the size and length to develop into a reliable wing defender. He has already impressed when suiting up for the Memphis Hustle.

Nevertheless, Norris must prove himself with the Maine Celtics if he wants to earn a shot at impressing Joe Mazzulla and Boston’s coaching staff. Fortunately for him, the Celtics are developing a reputation for giving two-way talent an opportunity to earn a full-scale NBA contract. Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta have both made the jump from Maine to Boston in recent seasons.

Celtics Added Torrey Craig For Wing Depth

The Celtics have been short on wing depth all season. As such, Stevens moved to acquire Torrey Craig after he was waived by the Chicago Bulls. Craig’s deal will see him remain in Boston until the summer.

As such, Norris has a clear opportunity heading into the offseason. If he can prove capable of providing floor spacing, wing defense and show that he can knock down shots at a high clip, he could emerge as a potential replacement for Craig in the summer.

Last season, Svi Mykhailiuk provided depth and cover for Hauser. His absence has been felt during this campaign, as Hauser has dealt with recurring back spasms. Therefore, Stevens and Mazzulla will likely be keeping a close eye on Norris’ production, development and commitment to improving. Norris must also commit to learning the team’s offensive and defensive system.

Waiving Watson so soon after drafting him was a bold call by Stevens. However, if Norris can compete for a roster spot over the next 12-18 months, it’s a decision that will likely prove to be worthwhile.