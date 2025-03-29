Celtics Remain ‘Adamant’ on Jaylen Brown’s Future

The Boston Celtics will head into the 2025 off-season with numerous questions hanging over them. Joe Mazzulla’s teams are considered to be favorites to retain their title as NBA champions. Whether the Celtics can reach that level of success will likely have a direct effect on any potential trade moves.

However, according to Jake Fischer, who was writing in a March 28 column for the SteinLine Newsletter, Celtics fans can breathe easy, as Jaylen Brown is not considered to be available on the trade market.

“Several league figures with knowledge of Boston’s thinking have remained adamant about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continuing to be the unquestioned on-court pillars of this franchise,” Fischer reported. “… despite the wishful thinking from some teams out there that Brown would somehow be made available this summer. And if the Celtics are able to go back-to-back during the forthcoming playoff tournament, it figures to be even more of a moot point.”

Boston is staring at an approximate $500 million payroll next season. That eye-watering number features both player salaries and the associated luxury taxes. When you also factor in the different team-building penalties of being in the second luxury tax apron, it makes sense for Boston to explore its options.

Celtics Al Horford Could Draw Interest

In the same column, Fischer also reported that Al Horford could draw interest in the free agency market. Horford will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the current season. According to Fischer, teams could be prepared to offer Horford a contract starting at $6 million for the season.

“After a tremendous campaign helping to offset Porzingis’ various absences, Horford will be the one rotation Celtic entering free agency this summer,” Fischer reported.” Replacing this season’s $9.5 million salary with a minimum contract next season would certainly help with Boston’s tax bill, too.”

Fischer continued.

“…Boston, mind you, has lost Horford in free agency before and more than one rival cap strategist out there has indicated that the 38-year-old could well attract offers starting at the projected $6 million taxpayer midlevel exception.”

Horford is an integral member of the Celtics roster. Not only is he still capable of being a high-level starter, he’s also the locker room leader. Horford has been solid this season, averaging 8.6 points, 6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 56 outings.

Celtics Understand Basketball Penalties Are an Issue

During a recent appearance on WEEI, Boston’s Wyc Grousbeck detailed the drawbacks of being a second apron luxury tax team.

“It’s not the luxury tax bill, it’s the basketball penalties,” Grousbeck said. “The new CBA was designed by the league to stop teams from going crazy. They decided that it’s not good enough to go after the wallets because the fans can be like, ‘Hey find someone who can afford to spend $500 million dollars a year or whatever it is, like the English Premier League..The basketball penalties mean that it’s even more of a premium now to have your basketball general manager be brilliant and lucky. Because you have to navigate because you can’t stay in the second apron, nobody will, I predict, for the next 40 years of the CBA, no one is going to stay in the second apron more than two years.”

Brad Stevens is one of the brightest minds in basketball. As such, the Celtics are in a strong position heading into the off-season. Stevens will undoubtedly have some ideas on how to trim the payroll while keeping a competitive roster.

Unfortunately, we are still likely to see at least one key role player leave during the summer. We might not like it, but that’s the nature of the new Collective Barganing Agreement.