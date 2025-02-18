Celtics Rival Snags High-Scoring Guard Rejected by Boston

Lonnie Walker IV spent the summer traning with the Boston Celtics. He was signed to an Exhibit 10 deal, allowing him to participate in Boston’s training camp and preseason games. Brad Stevens and Joe Mazzulla ultimately decided against signing Walker for the 2024-25 season.

As such, the veteran score-first guard headed over to Europe. He’s spent the past few months playing for Zalgiris Kaunas. However, Walker had a buyout option in his contract, allowing him to join an NBA team on or before Feb. 18. Many Celtics fans have held out hope he would eventually fill Boston’s open 15th roster spot.

Unfortunately for those Celtics fans, Walker has now signed with a direct rival. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the former Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers guard has signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN,” Charania reported via X. “Walker has played for Zalgiris Kaunas in the Euroleague and had an NBA-out in his deal. He now enters his 7th NBA season.”

Walker has played in 19 Euro-League games for Zalgiris this season. He’s averaged 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 45.2% from two-point range and 33.1% from deep.

Lonnie Walker Didn’t Fit The Celtics

Walker has a reputation for being a high-level scorer. However, his style of play wouldn’t have been a great fit with the Celtics. Walker is the type of offensive talent who needs the ball in his hands to be at his best. Boston’s offensive system is built around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with role players being tasked with off-ball movement and attacking off the catch.

As such, adding Walker, who is primarily a pick-and-roll threat as a ball-handler and a transition scorer, was likely a long shot. Furthermore, the development of Payton Pritchard, who is now a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, would have put further strain on Walker in terms of role and fit off the bench.

Walker will now get the chance to shine for a Sixers team that is struggling to keep their heads above water. He will have a bigger role than Boston could have offered and could earn himself a bigger payday once his current deal expires.

Walker Was Reported to be Staying in Europe

Before Walker’s addition to the Sixers roster was announced, it was believed he would remain in Europe until the summer. On Feb. 18, Marc Stein reported that Walker was targeting an NBA return during the offseason and would see out his tenure in Zalgiris until the end of the season.

“Lonnie Walker IV will finish this season with Lithuania’s BC Žalgiris, according to his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group,” Stein reported. “Walker, 26, plans to return to the NBA next season. He had an NBA buyout in his EuroLeague deal through Feb. 18.”

As with all free-agent signings, these things are fluid. The Sixers clearly saw an opportunity to improve their bench and took advantage. Walker will now join Nick Nurse’s team in the hope that he can help them steady the ship. Otherwise, Philadelphia could be watching the playoffs from home this season, which would be a disaster considering the heavy investment on their roster during the offseason.