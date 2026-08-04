Celtics’ Ron Harper Jr. Makes Unexpected Move After Paul George Trade

Ron Harper Jr. is changing his jersey number. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward wore number 13, which he’s now vacating so that Paul George can claim it.

As such, Harper Jr. will wear number eight next season, per Taylor Snow. His comments came during a recent community event.

“I haven’t been able to meet PG yet. (He’s) a guy that I watched growing up.

That was my brother’s favorite player when we were growing up, so he would always make me watch Indiana Pacers games with him. So I’m really familiar with PG’s game, a great player, and I’m looking forward to learning a lot from him.”

Harper Jr. continued.

“About an hour after the trade, I got a phone call saying he wanted the number.

So you know, me and him were able to work it out. We’ll have some funny conversations about that for sure. But I’m happy that he’s able to get back to his number, get back to PG-13 for sure.”

George will now bring back the famous “PG-13” nickname as he bids to slot into Joe Mazzulla’s system next season. The veteran forward joined the Celtics as part of the controversial trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Celtics Want Best Version of Paul George

When speaking with Jay King of The Athletic for a recent interview, Celtics’ head coach Joe Mazzulla discussed his thought process regarding Brown’s trade and the addition of George.

“Because there was a transaction between Jaylen and Paul George, it doesn’t mean one’s better,” Mazzulla said. “And that’s not what we’re looking for. We’re looking for the best version of Paul George. No one’s going to replace Jaylen Brown on our team and what he’s done in the community. No one’s going to do that. And we’re not asking that to happen, but we need, and I need as a coach, and we need as a staff, and we as a team have to demand the best of what Paul George can bring because he’s got a lot left. And he’s a damn good player in the league.”

On paper, George is a solid fit next to Jayson Tatum and Derrick White. However, he’s struggled with injuries in recent years. As such, the Celtics must find ways to keep George healthy and on the court. After all, you can’t show your best if you’re consistently on the injury report.

George Can Make An Impact

There’s no denying that George’s two years with the Sixers were a disappointment. However, his time with the Los Angeles Clippers resulted in three All-Star selections over four years.

If Boston can get a similar level of impact from George, albeit with a little more health, the veteran forward will be a solid addition. Nevertheless, sending Brown to a conference rival has hurt Celtics fans. As such, it’s going to take some time to move past this trade. That means George will have to be at his best to win over a disgruntled fan base.