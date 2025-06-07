Celtics Rotational Sharpshooter Named Potential Trade Candidate

Following Jayson Tatum‘s Achilles tendon tear, the Boston Celtics are expected to be a busy franchise this summer. Tatum is unlikely to play in the 2025-26 season, so the Celtics’ expensively constructed roster may need to be dismantled.

As currently constructed, Boston’s roster is set to cost approximately $500 million in payroll and luxury taxes. Therefore, Brad Stevens must find ways of reducing the payroll while keeping the team as competitive as possible.

Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and even Jaylen Brown have been floated as potential trade candidates. However, in a June 4 report for HoopsHype, Michael Scotto cited Sam Hauser as another member of Boston’s rotation that could be available on the trade market.

“Another trade candidate to keep an eye on in the eyes of NBA executives around the league is sharpshooter Sam Hauser, a career 42 percent shooter from beyond the arc and has been a consistent rotation player for Boston the past three seasons,” Scotto reported.

Since joining the Celtics as an undrafted rookie, Hauser has developed into one of the best perimeter sharpshooters in the NBA. However, Stevens may feel that Hauser’s shooting and scoring gravity can be replaced. After all, the NBA is a perimeter-based league these days.

The LA Clippers Could Target Jrue Holiday

In a May 28 report from Brian Robb of Masslive.com, the Celtics insider cited the LA Clippers as a potential trade destination for Holiday.

“Holiday is expected to be pursued by several teams on the trade market. A league source tells MassLive that the Los Angeles Clippers are one team expected to show interest in the 34-year-old guard this offseason,” Robb reported. “Holiday is also from Los Angeles and played college basketball at UCLA before the 76ers drafted him in 2009. If the Celtics elect to move on from the guard this offseason, sending him to a team in LA would potentially soften the blow of dealing him just one year after signing him to a four-year extension.”

Holiday is a logical trade candidate for Boston. He’s already in his mid-30s and has three years remaining on his $134 million deal. Furthermore, Holiday would be an ideal fit next to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers. The potential fit makes sense, and the Clippers have the assets to potentially make a deal happen.

Celtics Could Also do Business With Dallas

Due to Holiday’s reputation as a championship-winning talent, the Clippers aren’t the only team expected to have an interest in his services. On Monday, May 26, Marc Stein reported that the Dallas Mavericks could also emerge as a candidate to acquire the veteran guard.

“League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston’s Jrue Holiday,” Stein reported.

Should the Celtics choose to part with Holiday, they will undoubtedly want a viable return. As such, Celtics fans should hope that multiple teams show an interest in the two-time champion. After all, a bidding war is the best possible solution for Boston and their chances of a solid return on one of their best players.