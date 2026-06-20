Celtics’ Previous Pursuit of 4-Time DPOY Adds Twist to Derrick White Rumors

The Boston Celtics have shown no indication that they are looking to trade Derrick White.

But a new report has introduced an intriguing hypothetical framework that could become one of the NBA offseason’s most fascinating trade scenarios.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported late Friday in The Stein Line that the Celtics have inquired about Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in the past, most recently before February’s trade deadline.

The report arrived just hours after The Athletic’s Sam Amick revealed that Minnesota has “strong interest” in White after its pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo cooled.

Fischer emphasized that it would still be a surprise if Boston parted ways with White, who has become one of the franchise’s most beloved and indispensable players.

Still, one detail stands out.

Gobert’s contract presents a relatively clean salary match for White should discussions ever move beyond the exploratory stage.

Neither team is actively shopping its player, according to Fischer. But both organizations are believed to be open-minded about reshaping their rosters around their franchise cornerstones.

Derrick White Has Become Essential to Celtics’ Identity

White’s importance to Boston extends far beyond traditional statistics.

The veteran guard averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds while adding 2.4 combined steals and blocks across 77 regular-season games.

More importantly, he has become one of the NBA’s premier connective players — a two-way guard who can defend elite scorers, facilitate offense, space the floor and thrive alongside stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown without requiring the ball in his hands.

Even during Boston’s stunning first-round collapse after taking a 3-1 series lead against Philadelphia, White remained one of the team’s steadiest performers.

He produced his best playoff outing in Game 7, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 45 minutes.

The performance only reinforced his reputation as one of basketball’s most versatile and valuable role players.

White is scheduled to earn $30.3 million next season and is owed $67.4 million through the 2028-29 campaign, with the final season carrying a player option.

Given his production and contract structure, prying him away would require extraordinary circumstances.

Joel Embiid Exposed Boston’s Need for More Interior Size

As painful as the first-round exit was, it also illuminated one of Boston’s clearest weaknesses.

The Celtics had no answer for Joel Embiid.

As the former MVP regained his health and rhythm throughout the series, Philadelphia increasingly ran its offense through him and watched Boston’s defense unravel.

Over the final three must-win games, Embiid averaged 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists while controlling the action as both a scorer and facilitator.

Boston simply lacked an interior presence capable of consistently challenging him physically or protecting the rim at an elite level.

That reality makes Fischer’s report particularly intriguing.

Gobert remains one of the NBA’s premier defensive anchors. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks during the 2025-26 season while once again serving as the backbone of one of the league’s top defenses.

No player completely neutralizes Embiid. But Gobert’s size, rebounding and rim protection would address many of the issues exposed during Boston’s collapse against Philadelphia.

Gobert’s Contract Creates Natural Trade Framework

Gobert is entering the second season of his three-year, $109.5 million extension, a deal that runs through the 2027-28 campaign and carries an average annual salary of $36.5 million.

The financial alignment with White’s contract makes the concept easier to construct than many blockbuster scenarios.

Whether it makes basketball sense is another question entirely.

White has become indispensable to Boston’s identity. Yet the Celtics’ previous inquiries into Gobert suggest the front office recognizes that another postseason disappointment may require rethinking its roster balance.

For now, the idea remains firmly in the realm of speculation.

Still, in an offseason in which both Boston and Minnesota appear willing to explore unconventional paths around their franchise stars, Fischer’s report offers perhaps the most intriguing “what if” of the NBA summer.