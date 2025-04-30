Celtics Second-Round Schedule Revealed

The Boston Celtics are advancing to the 2025 Eastern Conference Semifinals after a hard-fought series against the Orlando Magic. With the NBA officially releasing the second-round schedule, the Celtics begin to shift focus to their next opponent as they continue their pursuit of the franchise’s 18th championship.

Boston closed out its first-round series with a commanding, 120-89 Game 5 victory. The Celtics earned their fourth consecutive opening series victory, and advanced to the conference semis for the eighth time in nine seasons. They’ll face the winner of the series between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

The NBA has announced the defending champions will open the second round at home in TD Garden, with Game 1 scheduled for Monday, May 5, and Game 2 to follow on Wednesday, May 7. Both games will be broadcast on TNT. Boston will have six days off between the end of the Magic series and the start of their next.

Any potential Game 7 would be slated for Monday, May 19 if needed.

Jayson Tatum Shines as Celtics Eliminate Magic

The Celtics’ series win over the Orlando Magic was a testament to their depth and resilience, but no player stood out more than Jayson Tatum. Tatum scored at least 35 points in each of the final three games against Orlando, averaging a playoff career-best 31.3 points for the series.

Tatum’s Game 5 performance was especially impressive, as he poured in 35 points to put Orlando out of the playoffs. His all-around play (10 assists, eight rebounds), including improved defense and leadership, has been crucial in setting the tone for a Boston team that remains laser-focused on repeating as champions.

He showed no lingering effects from the wrist injury he suffered in Game 1 and kept him out of Game 2. Ayomide Adeduyite of Athlon Sports said, “Tatum’s production anchored a Celtics offense that, at times, struggled to find rhythm in a bruising series against one of the league’s top defensive units.”

Celtics Eye Deeper Run with Homecourt Advantage

The second-seeded Celtics won their season series against the Knicks and Pistons. Boston swept New York, taking the four games by an average of more than 16 points. The Knicks haven’t faced the Celtics in the postseason since 2013.

Detroit and Boston last played each other in the playoffs in 2008. The Celtics defeated the Pistons in six games in the conference finals on the way to a title. Boston won the season series against Detroit, three games to one.

No major injuries have been reported for Boston entering Round 2, though Jrue Holiday’s hamstring remains a concern. The Celtics’ depth will be tested in Round 2. Whether it’s a veteran-laden squad or an upstart challenger, Boston’s experience and firepower put them in a strong position to control the pace of the series.

What’s Next for the Celtics?

Boston has a few days to recover, prepare, and make tactical adjustments. The Celtics are aiming for their third NBA Finals appearance in four years. Anything short of a championship would be a disappointment.

If Tatum continues to play at an MVP level and the supporting cast stays healthy and engaged, Boston will remain one of the favorites to hold the trophy at season’s end.