Celtics Receive Strong Signal on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade After Major Report

The NBA Finals have concluded, which means all 30 teams are eligible to make trades. Which now means the Boston Celtics can accelerate in their reported pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

After weeks of speculation, the Celtics have suddenly emerged in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, according to multiple insider reports, and appear to be neck-and-neck with the Miami Heat in the running for the two-time NBA MVP.

With the NBA Draft less than 10 days away, an Antetokounmpo blockbuster feels more imminent than ever.

Celtics Receive Another Strong Development on Trade Sweepstakes

Perhaps no one has been more plugged into the Antetokounmpo situation than long-time NBA insider Bill Simmons. On a recent episode of his podcast, Simmons reported the Celtics are closing in on landing Antetokounmpo after submitting a trade offer to the Bucks.

“From what I heard, they made an offer in the past week,” Simmons said. “A couple days before I mentioned it on Thursday. I don’t know what their offer was or who was in it but that was in the ring, which I was really surprised by because I thought they were sitting it out.”

Simmons’ report arrives on the heels of his earlier claim that Boston is one of only two teams Antetokounmpo desires to be traded to.

“Giannis is pushing for Miami or Boston,” Simmons said. “Those are the two locations and really wants to end up in Boston because he would have the best chance to win a title. Boston is not ruling out the idea is my intel. In general, I’m prepared for anything with Boston now.”

Suddenly, there is growing evidence the Celtics are firmly positioned to win the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. According to The Athletic, Boston poses “a serious threat to the Heat’s pursuit” is on Antetokounmpo’s shortlist of teams he would consider inking a long-term extension with.

Boston’s connection to Antetokounmpo started rather recently. Last week, NBA insider Kevin O’Conner reported on his podcast that the Celtics began contacting the Bucks in an attempt to explore a deal for Antetokounmpo.

“I have heard Boston is shopping people around a lot right now,” O’Conner said. “That Boston is making calls. Boston is open to training anybody besides Jayson Tatum, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they land Giannis at the end of the day, but I do believe based off of everything at all, the conversations I’ve had is that the Celtics are in on Giannis.”

Miami Heat Still Very Much Involved in the Running

What is making the Antetokounmpo trade situation so fascinating is because of the rapid-fire reporting coming out of both sides.

Some contend the Celtics are the frontrunners, while others suggest the Heat is already close to sealing the deal for Antetokounmpo.

From the Miami side, NBA reporter Gery Woelfel reports the Bucks remain intrigued by the Heat’s offer but are trying to “enlist a third team to sweeten the deal.”

It is well known by now the Heat’s offer for Antetokounmpo revolves around a plethora of young players — starting with 26-year-old former All-Star Tyler Herro — along with the 13th pick in this year’s draft, future draft capital and pick swaps.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have been rumored to include Jaylen Brown in their trade package, but there isn’t nearly enough information to project what assets Boston would be willing to move to land Antetokounmpo.

According to Simmons, the Celtics have already made their offer. Perhaps we’ll know more details about their trade package in the coming days.