Celtics Connected to Multi-Time All-Star Center Amid Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics will look to add an elite center to the roster this offseason. The thought of the franchise losing grip of the first-round playoff against the Philadelphia 76ers is still fresh.

Boston’s frontcourt struggled especially when Joel Embiid returned for the series. The Celtics often forced reliance on backup options like Neemias Queta and it didn’t work out.

This summer, an opening for that center position may arise from the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to reports, the Timberwolves are evaluating their roster this offseason, with only about three players considered truly expendable.

Fadeaway World’s Nico Martinez explains that starting center Rudy Gobert doesn’t seem to be on that list.

“Specifically, it makes things interesting for Rudy Gobert, who, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, has come under scrutiny as the Timberwolves question his long-term viability,” Martinez wrote.

Gobert, 33, has been one of the most reliable defensive presences in the league and could cure the Celtics defensive hiccup.

How Celtics Can Get Gobert

Gobert to Boston will not be the easiest deal and according to a proposed framework by Martinez, the Celtics may have to give up one of their core pieces.

In the proposed trade, the Timberwolves receive Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard, while the Celtics get Gobert and first-round picks in 2028 and 2032 and a second-round pick in 2032.

Brown in this scenario makes it a complex deal. He is on a five-year supermax contract while Gobert is on a three-year, $109.5 million veteran extension which runs through 2027-28. The French center has a player option in the final year and the deal includes a trade kicker, which could complicate matters, but it is more team-friendly in the short term than Brown’s.

For Minnesota, absorbing Brown’s salary may require some shedding and movement. The Wolves already have Anthony Edwards on a significant salary. Pritchard’s salary won’t give much headache.

For Boston, moving Brown for a much older Gobert is a sign of a win-now window, one that it can embrace with Jayson Tatum remaining.

Boston Can Do With a Defensive Upgrade as Jaylen Brown Exit Rumors Grow

At 6-foot-11 Gobert would immediately upgrade the paint protection that was lacking at times. His presence could allow Tatum more freedom to operate in the backcourt, something he shares with Brown.

The Celtics relied on their offense and timely defensive contributions from Brown and Derrick White throughout the regular season. However, when the stakes were higher in the playoffs, they were caught lacking. Bringing a 33-year-old Gobert could be what they need.

“Rudy, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, has been a key member of the Wolves and the main catalyst behind their elite, championship-level defense,” Martinez added. “This season, with averages of 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game, Gobert stepped into a more modest role offensively, but his impact on defense remains as powerful as ever.”

Minnesota had one of the toughest defensive setups in the NBA this season. It saw off the Denver Nuggets in the first round — one of the best offenses in the league. The Timberwolves fell to the San Antonio Spurs in the second round and it was largely thanks to the contribution from Victor Wembanyama.

It shows that rim presence is vital in the playoffs and while Boston also had a good defense in the regular season, they didn’t have that set up to make a difference in the postseason.