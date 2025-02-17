Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Puts NBA on Notice About All-Star Game

San Francisco hosted the 2025 All-Star game. Despite significant criticism for its formatting, the event was well-received by fans. However, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown noticed the Chase Center was rather empty compared to his experiences in the TD Garden.

Brown shared his belief that the All-Star game should return to Boston. The city hasn’t hosted the event since 1964.

“That would be great,” Brown said. “That would be awesome. I think the city is equipped for it. I think the fans, we’ve got the craziest fans in the world in Boston, so I think they would enjoy it. It kinda seemed like it was a little empty in here tonight. I don’t think in Boston that would happen. If we bring the All-Star game to Boston, I would love to be there, and I think it would be great for the game.”

Boston’s fans show a deep love for sports. The Celtics consistently draw one of the loudest and most engaged fanbases, both in the arena and on social media. Both Brown and Jayson Tatum rank among the best players in the NBA. Their presence at the event, at their home arena, would ensure large crowds would attend each night.

Celtics Jayeln Brown Speaks on Captaincy

Brown recently referred to himself as a captain of the Celtics roster. While his statement raised some eyebrows among the fanbase, his position as the longest-tenured Celtic provided some credibility to his statement.

Brown provided clarity to his comments in a recent All-Star news conference.

“One, I’m the longest-tenured Celtic. I’ve been here the longest, so even though we don’t necessarily have it written down, the team moves to the things me and Jayson do,” Brown told CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning. “I feel like my team relies on me to be the leader, the vocal leader. I’ve taken that role, and defensively, being the head of the snake, taking on those matchups, my team feeds off that.

Both Brown and Tatum lead the Celtics in different ways. Nevertheless, the duo’s contrasting leadership styles undoubtedly work. After all, Boston dominated the league en route to the 2024 championship. Now, fans will watch the franchise to see if they can win back-to-back championships at the end of the current season.

James Harden Backs 2 Celtics to Carry NBA

During his All-Star news conference, James Harden discussed the rising wave of young talent emerging in the NBA. They asked Harden to name a group of players who could carry the league after the current generation of stars retires in the coming years.

Harden named two members of the Celtics roster.

“You’ve got somebody like Wemby (Victor Wembanyama). You’ve got Shai, who’s probably going to be MVP. You’ve got Anthony Edwards,” Harden said. “You’ve got Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. There are a lot of guys that can carry this league, obviously Luka (Doncic) because it is the best sport in the world.”

The NBA finds itself in a good position. Genuine parity exists around the league, and players like Tatum and Brown stand well-positioned to take on bigger star roles in the coming years. The Celtics have fortunately locked both players into long-term contracts with the franchise, and that can only bode well.