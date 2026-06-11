Celtics Land Major Statement on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade After New Report

The NBA Draft is less than two weeks away, which means the NBA offseason is officially heating up, especially for teams looking to leap back to contender status.

The Boston Celtics are a perfect example of a team that has the ceiling of a perennial contender but needs some retooling.

According to a report written by Jake Fischer in “The Stein Line,” the Celtics have emerged as suitors for two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who stands alone as the hottest prize on the open market this offseason.

With the Celtics reportedly in the running for Antetokounmpo, the 2026 offseason has instantly become more fascinating.

Celtics are First in Line to Acquire Bucks Star, Reporter Says

Amid Fischer’s report, NBA reporter Evan Sidery believes the Celtics should overtake the Miami Heat as the frontrunners to land Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee.

“The Celtics should be viewed as the favorite to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, because they have the ability to do what the Heat can’t — retrieve their draft picks from the Blazers,” Sidery wrote in an X post. “If Boston decides to make Jaylen Brown available, Portland appears ready to act on a blockbuster.”

The Portland Trail Blazers‘ involvement stems from the possibility of a three-team trade framework rather than a direct Celtics-Bucks swap.

According to Sidery, Portland could emerge as a key facilitator if Boston decides to make Brown available for trade. In that scenario, the Blazers would acquire Brown, giving Milwaukee another destination for one of the most valuable players potentially available in an Antetokounmpo blockbuster.

The belief is Portland’s willingness to pursue Brown could help Boston assemble a more attractive package for the Bucks. Instead of relying solely on its own draft assets and players, the Celtics could use the Blazers as a third-team partner to generate additional value within a larger deal.

Brown’s Name Persists in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks, But C’s Quiet About Potentially Dealing Star

Ever since the prospect of the Celtics going after Antetokounmpo emerged, Brown’s name has been involved in a hypothetical trade. The belief is the Celtics would need to part ways with either Brown or Jayson Tatum to orchestrate a deal that would deliver them the Milwaukee star.

Of course, Brown, not Tatum, has been the major Celtic mentioned in Antetokounmpo trade rumors. Part of the reason why is because of earlier speculation that the 29-year-old Boston star was at odds with Celtics management.

Despite all that has been said about Brown’s potential exit, there remains no evidence the Celtics are open to trading Brown in the coming months.

“I have not heard any material true discussions,” ESPN’ Brian Windhorst told CLNS Media last week. “I’m certain maybe someone has called on Jaylen Brown, but I have not heard one iota of Jaylen Brown truly being available.”

Said The Athletic NBA insider Sam Amick: “There’s no signs that (the Celtics are) putting Jaylen out there at all.”

Considering the offseason is still young, that could change at any moment. Celtics president of basketball operations has shown no hesitation in flexing his front office muscle in the past. Boston is known for making substantial changes after an underwhelming finish to a season.

But for now, it appears more likely the Celtics enter Year 10 of the Brown-Tatum duo than Year 1 of Antetokounmpo next season.