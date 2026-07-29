Celtics Get Major Stephen Curry Update Amid Trade Rumors

With the Golden State Warriors reportedly preparing for life after Stephen Curry, trade rumors are swirling—and the Boston Celtics have quickly emerged as a potential destination for the four-time champion.

Alas, Celtics fans can pump the brakes, as Curry doesn’t plan to leave the Bay Area anytime soon. Per The San Francisco Standard’s Danny Emerman, Curry prefers to stay with the Warriors even if he doesn’t get to compete for a title next season.

“We could only go by what’s available, the information available to us,” Emerman said on 95.7’s “The Game” on Tuesday. “The information available to us in terms of what Steph has said publicly, what people around him have said privately, is that he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. So, I don’t see that changing.

“It’s possible that things can change and things can go really sideways and maybe he has a change of heart, but no, the Warriors want him to finish as a Warrior, he wants to finish here,” added the Warriors insider.

Could Warriors Trade Stephen Curry?

The Warriors insider further noted that Curry, on an expiring $62.5M contract, would be open to taking a pay cut for the right opportunity — meaning if the Warriors are able to acquire a difference-making player to pair with him and Draymond Green.

“I have talked to people about this topic broadly. I think Steph hypothetically would be open to taking a pay cut, but I think he would only do so if it would really help the team competitively,” Emerman said.

“If he could take half as much and that would really help get the next huge free agent or make a new trade, I think he would be open to at least considering that.”

The Warriors made an aggressive pursuit for Giannis Antetokounmpo during last season’s deadline, but have been rather passive this offseason.

Can Celtics Steal Stephen Curry?

Per multiple insiders, the Warriors, who missed the playoffs last year, are not too concerned about their roster despite succumbing to the fact that they’re not on the level of teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

“The reality is they’re bringing a lot of it back together,” ESPN’s Anthony Slater said on Tuesday. “They’re just fine running back this kind of older 37-win core and understanding they’re not necessarily part of the title conversation.”

The chatter about the Warriors potentially trading Curry began when veteran insideer Tim Kawakami claimed the franchise had an eye towards the 2027-28 season, when Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III will all come off the books. At that point, the Warriors could have in excess of $100M in cap space.

“What (team governor Joe) Lacob wants to do, and this might get Warriors fans mad. He wants to build the next team after Steph Curry,” Kawakami said last week.

“I don’t know how possible that is, but Lacob has a very keen interest in… this organization’s going to show what it can do with Steph Curry and then after Steph Curry.”

If the Warriors do make Curry available, the Celtics have the requisite pieces to get a deal done, as detailed by Boston Sports Journal’s Jack Simone.

“The Celtics could send Paul George’s contract (which would be an expiring deal by next summer) and some first-round picks to the Warriors in exchange for Curry.”