Warriors Hit With Major Reality Check About Steph Curry After Failed LeBron James Bid

The Golden State Warriors will be entering the 2026-2027 NBA season in a precarious position as they failed to bring in a co-star for Steph Curry, despite multiple attempts this offseason.

The Warriors are now hit with a massive reality check, as stated by ESPN analyst Vince Goodwill, who ripped the team for overlooking what it has now with Curry and failing to maximize his last remaining great years in the NBA.

“This whole two timeline garbage that [the Warriors] were trying to pull off, like that’s where all of this sort of stems from is ‘We’re trying to ahead of Steph Curry’ as opposed to ‘Hey man, let’s see if we can maximize and make the best of this,’” he said in The Hoop Collective podcast hosted by NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

Steph Curry Is Loyal To Golden State But That Does Not Mean It Should Be Taken For Granted

Goodwill went on to laud Curry for not leaving the team but blasted the Warriors for taking things for granted over the past few years.

“Steph has never really threatened to go anywhere and the Warriors know that and that’s why they’ve been able to do the things that they’ve been doing,” he said. “If Steph kicked it a completely different way, then we would be having different conversations. I think this is the first salvo of ‘Hey, don’t take me for granted here.'”

Since winning the NBA championship in 2022, the Warriors have struggled to remain a championship contender.

Klay Thompson left the team in 2024, while the team struggled to find the co-star Curry desperately needed.

The Warriors found optimism when they landed Jimmy Butler via trade with the Miami Heat but his torn ACL derailed the team’s bid last season. The injury could again cost the team a hefty number of games next season as Butler would only return to action early in 2027.

Curry is in the twilight zone of his NBA career, having been in the league for the last 17 seasons. He will be turning 39 years old in March 2027.

During the 2025–2026 NBA regular season, Curry remained elite offensively, averaging 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 43 games.

Despite missing time due to injuries and earning his 12th All-Star nod, his campaign concluded when the Warriors fell to the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In tournament.

Next season, the team is expected to dig deep to find support for Curry.

Steph Curry Wants The Warriors To Be Creative In Building The Roster

Steph Curry has no choice but to wait and see how the Warriors would organize the roster for next season.

In his interview with The Athletic, he talked about what he wants to see from the team.

“We can play at a level that keeps us relevant and competitive and builds a foundation so that we can figure out what it looks like. But that is the situation. We don’t live in any alternative universe,” Curry said.

Golden State tried to get Giannis Antetokounmpo until he joined the Miami Heat, and Jaylen Brown until he was traded to the 76ers, where he will be teammates with LeBron James, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal.

For now, the Warriors will have to wait for the next big star to ask out and possibly be snagged from next season.