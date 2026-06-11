Celtics Receive Strong Claim on $186 Million Star to Pair With Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics relied on Neemias Queta as their primary center throughout much of the 2025-26 season. No shade to Queta, who stepped up after earlier limited roles, but his effect wasn’t enough to push the Celtics deep into the playoffs or contend for a title.

This offseason, the Celtics front office led by Brad Stevens will look for upgrades in the frontcourt.

According to MassLive reporter Brian Robb, the franchise will keep a close eye on big man targets, especially one they can afford.

“The Celtics will be active on the trade market in the weeks to come looking for upgrades but barring a blockbuster deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo, they will have to eye more modest salaries in finding a big man upgrade,” Robb wrote.

One interesting option that has surfaced is Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis. A three-time NBA All-Star, he is a proven interior presence and one to make a contender of Boston’s roster.

How the Celtics Can Get Sabonis

Sabonis may fit all of Boston’s center criteria but one; he won’t be easy to afford. It makes his trade case less straightforward. The Lithuanian big man is on a four-year, $186 million extension signed with the Kings. He will earn around $45.4 million next season and $48.6 million in 2027-28.

“That’s a big chunk of change for any player and makes any trade with Boston a non-starter under CBA rules unless the team is willing to include one of their three highest-paid players (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White),” Robb wrote. “That’s not something this front office will be willing to do for obvious reasons.”

Matching Sabonis’ salary will require serious movement, the kind that means one of their current main core stars will move. The good news for Boston is that they have a decent traded player exception worth $27.7 million — more than half of Sabonis’ salary.

This opened when the franchise traded Anfernee Simons to the Chicago Bulls before the trade deadline. However, the Celtics will have to keep in mind future flexibility.

The Kings may be willing to relieve themselves of Sabonis’ salary, however, they will demand returns for him. The Celtics can table stars like Queta, and Sam Hauser, plus first-round picks. However, giving up future draft capital is always a calculated risk for a contender like Boston.

Facilitating a multi-team trade will mean they give up maybe a Brown or a White as Tatum is considered untradable.

Sabonis’ Fit in Boston Next to Jayson Tatum

If the Celtics do get Sabonis, they can consider their frontcourt sorted and boast of a championship-worthy core.

Sabonis is a stylistic fit, and largely more versatile and experienced than Queta. He is not the shot-blocking type of center but his positioning and rebounding help control the paint.

“Sabonis, 30, is a three-time All-Star who also made the All-NBA third team in 2023 and 2024,” Robb added. “He’s also the type of big man that could put a lot more pressure on the rim, something Brad Stevens said his team needed more of during his end-of-season press conference.”

This postseason, the Celtics struggled to generate high-quality interior looks against the Philadelphia 76ers. They relied heavily on perimeter shooting and while it worked during the regular season and the first four games of the playoffs, it wasn’t sustainable.

This is a huge reason why they are in search of a strong front-court upgrade.





