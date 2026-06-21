Report: Celtics Take Major Step in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pursuit

The Boston Celtics pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly heating up.

The two-time MVP is at the center of what could arguably be the trade of the offseason, and the Celtics want to be involved.

According to NBA reporter Gery Woelfel, Boston is growing more open to including star forward Jaylen Brown in a potential deal — though maybe not a direct one.

“I was told a short time ago the Celtics have intensified their efforts to land Antetokounmpo,” Woelfel wrote on X. “The source declined to get into the details. Another league source said he was told the Celtics were more receptive to moving star Jaylen Brown, although it’s unlikely he would wind up in Milwaukee, but rather with a third team.”

The Bucks appear to be willing to listen to strong offers for Antetokounmpo. They will demand a massive haul, one that a player like Brown can help fetch.

The Celtics are aggressively focused on building around Jayson Tatum, and the Greek superstar is a bold step.

How the Celtics Can Realistically Land Bucks Star

For Boston, any path to trade for Antetokounmpo, direct or not, almost certainly involves Brown. He is on a supermax, and moving his salary is the most feasible way to fit in the incoming Bucks superstar.

Milwaukee isn’t reportedly eager to absorb Brown’s deal and will prefer a package heavy on younger assets, future draft picks, and role players to make sure the post-Antetokounmpo era doesn’t fumble.

This may force Boston into engaging in a multi-team trade where Brown is rerouted to a willing third party that can provide additional assets to the Bucks. This is the most realistic path the Celtics can take, and depending on the team that is willing to take Brown, the Bucks may consider their return, especially in draft assets.

The Celtics might have a good path, but they are not viewed as the clear frontrunners, as the Miami Heat remains close in the race with an offer that many around the league find more appealing

“While the Celtics appear focused on landing Antetokounmpo, it is generally believed Miami remains the frontrunner for the two-time MVP,” Woelfel added.

Unlike Boston, the Heat reportedly had a direct offer and were close to a deal before the trade deadline. They are willing to take the risk route of assembling a package that satisfies Milwaukee, even at the cost of depth.

What Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-Boston Looks Like at the Moment

In all the speculations and hypotheses, Antetokounmpo has played it calmly and not demanded a trade. This means that the Bucks will have every opportunity to listen to every possible pitch before deciding to follow through on the best one.

Antetokounmpo’s reported preferred destination is Miami; however, the Celtics could provide a better path to title contention alongside Jayson Tatum and a regular playoff core.

If the Celtics can clear the assets hurdle by involving another team, Antetokounmpo would be a championship-calibre addition. Brown, an All-NBA star, would be a good catch for many franchises aiming to pose some threats.

Boston will have to make a pitch that can not only match but also better that of Miami. This is the only way they can come out on top in landing Antetokounmpo.