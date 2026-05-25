Boston Celtics Emerge as Threat to Land Nuggets’ Peyton Watson

The Boston Celtics have quietly emerged as a threat to land Denver Nuggets wing Peyton Watson, adding another intriguing wrinkle to what is shaping up as a highly competitive offseason market for the 23-year-old forward. While Boston was not initially viewed as a primary suitor, a new analysis of Watson’s market has linked the Celtics to the four-year Nuggets role player as teams around the league monitor Denver’s looming financial decisions.

For a Celtics team facing major roster and payroll questions after another playoff run cut short before the conference finals, Watson’s combination of defensive versatility, athleticism, and long-term upside could make him one of the more appealing under-the-radar targets available this summer.

Boston Celtics Surface as Dark-Horse Peyton Watson Landing Spot

Watson was selected 30th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2022 NBA Draft before landing in Denver in a draft-day trade for JaMychal Green and a 2027 first-round draft pick. The 23-year-old small forward and shooting guard just wrapped up a breakout campaign for the Nuggets. He posted career highs across the board with 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 49.1% shooting and 41.1% from 3-point range, all in under 30 minutes per night.

Those numbers have left Denver scrambling to retain him. ESPN’s Bobby Marks projects Watson’s next deal at four years and $90 million, or roughly $22.5 million per year, a figure Marks called a priority for Denver even if it pushes the team into the second apron.

Denver holds restricted free agent rights and can match any offer Watson receives. The Chicago Bulls, with a league-high projected $63.5 million in cap space, rank as the biggest competitive threat, according to Jared Koch of Denver Nuggets On SI. The Los Angeles Lakers, carrying roughly $48.4 million in projected room and a need for wings around Luka Doncic, have been repeatedly connected to a bid for Watson.

The Celtics rank further down the radar, and according to NBA analyst Ben Handler of Hardwood Houdini, that may be exactly what makes Boston dangerous.

Sam Hauser Trade Could Fuel Celtics’ Watson Push

The mechanism that makes a deal structurally viable is the traded player exception Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens holds, valued at more than $27 million from the Anfernee Simons deadline deal, according to Handler. That exception lets Boston absorb salary without a matching obligation, allowing teams to create more flexible deal structures.

Handler’s framework has Denver shipping Watson in a sign-and-trade deal to Boston that would fit the trade exception, while the Celtics send 3-point specialist Sam Hauser west at his $10.8 million salary. The Nuggets would pocket more than $12 million in cap relief. Hauser, on a four-year, $45 million deal, would give Nikola Jokic the floor-spacing gravity Denver has been chasing, with one of the quickest releases in the league from beyond the arc.

The Boston backdrop adds urgency. The Celtics went 56-26 despite major injury concerns surrounding franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum. But they then suffered a disappointing playoff exit after blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Watson’s four seasons in Denver showed steady development at every stop. His per-game averages climbed each year, and his final five regular-season games this past year included a 21-point effort against Utah and a 14-point, six-rebound outing against Portland. At 23, his ceiling remains an open question, and for Boston, that uncertainty is exactly what head coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff specialize in developing.