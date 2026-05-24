LeBron James Linked to Boston Celtics in Potential Final Title Chase

LeBron James and the Boston Celtics are suddenly at the center of one of the NBA offseason’s most fascinating conversations after a new analysis argued Boston could be the perfect fit for the four-time champion’s potential final title chase. For Celtics fans, the possibility borders on unimaginable.

The possibility of James finishing his career in Boston after years as one of the franchise’s defining rivals has already started generating intense reaction across NBA circles and social media.

Boston.com writer Colin McCarthy on Saturday called James a natural fit for the Celtics, building the argument around his still-elite versatility. At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, James carries the physical profile of a power forward but the passing instincts and court vision of a point guard. McCarthy laid out a starting five with Derrick White and Jaylen Brown in the backcourt and James, Jayson Tatum, and Neemias Queta up front, with James running point offensively. That arrangement, McCarthy wrote, would help address the Celtics’ persistent tendency to fall back on isolation offense.

Boston Celtics Named as LeBron James ‘Good Fit’

James enters free agency for the first time since 2018 after completing his eighth season with the Los Angeles Lakers, this time as a supporting player alongside Luka Dončić. In 60 games in 2025-26, the 41-year-old averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. He proved in that supporting role that the body still holds up and the game has not yet passed him by.

James’ career numbers remain staggering. The certain Hall of Famer has recorded 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game across 1,622 NBA contests. Four championships. Four MVP awards. Thirteen All-NBA First Team selections.

McCarthy acknowledged that landing James is a long shot. James’ family is in Los Angeles and son Bronny is his current Laker teammate. But Boston appears to be a legitimate destination if James plans on chasing one final title run.

Rich Paul Comments Signal James’ Free Agency Wide Open

The agent who will help guide James’ decision is Rich Paul, founder of Klutch Sports Group. Paul spoke publicly about James’ situation at the Chicago Draft Combine, and his words left the market wide open.

“Every contender in the NBA, essentially, since the season ended has placed a call,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on The Pat McAfee Show, relaying what Paul told him directly.

Paul has made a point of paying tribute to the Boston roster. In March, he appeared on the “Game Over” podcast and singled out Celtics guard Payton Pritchard by name, praising his professionalism in accepting a shifting role between starter and reserve.

“I can guarantee you Payton Pritchard didn’t have one negative response to (his role change) in the team meeting,” Paul said on the Game Over podcast. “That’s a winning attitude.”

Not everyone is rooting for a Boston landing. Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, who briefly played alongside James in Cleveland and was a key player on Boston’s 2008 championship team, said he wants the 41-year-old to return to the Cavaliers for a storybook finish.

“I would like for him to get back to where it all started,” Perkins said on NESN. “I think it would be a perfect ending.” The Cavs are currently playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, meaning that Cleveland would also offer a chance at one final championship run for James.