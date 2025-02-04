Celtics Touted as Possible Suitor for Versatile Veteran Ahead of Trade Deadline

As a second-apron luxury tax team, the Boston Celtics aren’t expected to make major moves ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. However, there is a legitimate need for some additional wing depth. Joe Mazzulla has frequently leaned on double-big lineups as a way of limiting the impact of Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk leaving last summer.

Boston has an open roster spot. Jaden Springer is also viewed as a potentially tradable asset. As such, there is some scope to a potential deal to improve the roster. In a recent article from Masslive’s Brian Robb, where he listed nine potential targets for the Celtics, Eric Gordon‘s name was floated as a logical addition.

“The 76ers are getting back some reinforcements in their lineup this week but they could still be in sell mode at the trade deadline amid a disastrous start to the season,” Robb wrote. “They won’t be touching their core pieces in all likelihood but some of their bargain basement signings could be available to rebuild some draft assets. Gordon is very much on the back nine but he can still shoot the 3 ball well and would be a useful depth option as a wing behind Hauser.”

Gordon, 36, is a veteran three-and-d talent. He joined the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason. Robb. noted that acquiring Gordon could cost the Celtics a future first-round pick. The veteran forward has played in 36 games for the Sixers. He is averaging 7.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Celtics Wouldn’t Need to Play Gordon Much

Gordon would be filling the 15th and final roster spot in Boston. As such, he wouldn’t need to play in every game. Instead, he would provide veteran expertise off the bench. He’s a reliable option when called upon, but also old enough that he wouldn’t rock the boat if he didn’t get consistent minutes.

Sam Hauser is dealing with a lower back issue this season. He’s only recently begun to get himself back on track. Adding a veteran talent would provide Mazzulla with another option throughout the rest of the season.

Furthermore, Gordon would get another shot to finally add a championship to his resume. Despite playing in 64 playoff games, Gordon has rarely featured in a deep postseason run.

Celtics Could Target Guerschon Yabusele

Another member of the Sixers roster who is reportedly interesting the Celtics is Guerschon Yabusele. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto recently named Boston as one of three teams to have legitimate interest in the 2024 Olympic standout.

“Several teams have expressed interest in trading for Yabusele, including the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and others, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported. “After six years away from the NBA and an impactful Olympics with France this past summer, Yabusele has returned to the league and proven he’s here to stay.”

Boston originally drafted the veteran forward with the 16th pick in 2016. Yabusele would provide multi-level scoring, rebounding and two-way physicality to Mazzulla’s rotation. He is currently on a veteran minimum deal until the end of the season. As such, the tax hit for acquiring Yabusele would be negligible. The Celtics would significantly improve their frontcourt depth by adding the former draft pick to their rotation.