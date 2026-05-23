Celtics Trade Pitch Lands $100 Million Star as Perfect Jayson Tatum Fit

Following a first-round playoff exit, the Boston Celtics have been urged to pursue players in the offseason who can improve their interior presence.

While there isn’t a host of readily available names, the Celtics can make a deal happen for some big players if they weigh their options on the market.

Boston holds a significant traded player exception (TPE) from recent moves mostly tied to Anfernee Simons’ expiring deal; they have the flexibility to absorb the salary of a decent addition without major cap complications.

According to Boston Herald reporter Zack Cox, Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton could be a realistic target.

“If Boston believes a stronger supporting cast could unlock Claxton, he’d also fit within the aforementioned TPE,” Cox wrote. “The 27-year-old is set to make $23.3 million in the third season of a four-year deal.”

Claxton has spent his entire career playing for the Nets, his defensive upside could solve Boston’s front-court problem. The good thing with the TPE is that Boston doesn’t have to send out any player on a matching contract as the Nets center can just fit into their wage structure.

Claxton’s Appeal for the Celtics

Throughout his years at Brooklyn, Claxton like everyone else has endured a less competitive team. In fact, they are almost non-competitive, often cycling through various rebuilding windows that never seem to work out.

“The last time the Nets were at all relevant, Claxton had the best season of his career, shooting 70.2% from the field, blocking 2.5 shots per game, and finishing top-10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022-23,” Cox added. “The 6-foot-11 center has regressed in the years since while Brooklyn embraced the tank, but he was linked to the Celtics in trade rumors earlier this year.”

Claxton has been consistent by Nets standards in the last four seasons. He averaged double-digits in points and played at least 60 games.

A stronger environment in Boston and one that commits to actually winning could bring out the best in Claxton. Unlike in Brooklyn, where he often has to face more defensive assignments than offensive, that could change playing alongside the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Boston’s Stance on the Market

The Celtics shot themselves in the leg for having a quiet offseason last year. Not so quiet for outgoings with Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis let go and these two were crucial to their defensive core.

They had a harsh reality check when they came up against the Philadelphia 76ers who had Joel Embiid, an actual center who can clean the glass.

Boston, which had relied on its shooting game all season, was shorthanded for rebounding, attacking, and defending the paint. A lack of consistent interior dominance was a recurring theme, prompting the president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, and the front office to prioritize help.

Claxton has been shortlisted among a list of others as a good addition. Whether the Celtics will pursue that target or seek others remains to be seen. However, they will need to add someone who can improve their physicality or face the same story next year.