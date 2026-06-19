Celtics Projected to Trade 4 Key Players, Draft Picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo

If the recent rumors hold weight, the Boston Celtics will be preparing a strong pitch to the Milwaukee Bucks for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With trade discussions heating up, Boston has been linked to the two-time MVP as one of the primary suitors alongside the Miami Heat.

According to MassLive’s Celtics insider Brian Robb, the Celtics could make a move that may exclude Jaylen Brown as part of the trade.

In a proposed trade, the Celtics would send out Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez, Neemias Queta, and several future first-round picks, along with pick swaps, to the Bucks in exchange for Antetokounmpo.

“Boston would need to send out at least $43 million in any offer for Antetokounmpo, so White and Hauser would get Boston there from a financial standpoint once another player was added in,” Robb wrote. “At that point, Boston could sweeten the pot with a hefty package of future first-round picks and swaps along with a combination of other talent.”

The Celtics have long been touted to move Brown in any logical deal for the Greek superstar. However, this framework, despite being expensive, could open a potential Big Three scenario in Boston.

How the Celtics Could Make This Work

Antetokounmpo is entering the final year of his current contract with a player option for 2027-28

With Jayson Tatum and Brown as significant earners, the Celtics will have three players earning at least $57 million next season if Antetokounmpo joins. Under current CBA rules, Boston can have three players on max deals, but they will have to tread carefully not to trigger serious constraints.

They are already projected to be over the salary cap for 2026-27, and adding the Bucks superstar will take them close to the second apron, which could mean they don’t use their traded player exception clause.

From the Bucks’ side of things, this offer could be their best return for trading Antetokounmpo.

“Is that an impressive offer? Absolutely not,” Robb added. “However, if White fetches a premium asset in a separate deal by the Bucks, that could certainly top Miami’s package from an upside standpoint. Milwaukee could also push for Payton Pritchard’s inclusion here as well, but there’s a matter of having enough left over to compete for Boston.”

The Celtics projected roster after a move for Antetokounmpo would lean heavily on minimum and short-term deals to fill out the rotation, as well as utilizing his bird rights and non-guaranteed contracts.

What an Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Means for Boston

A star-studded trio is hard to craft in this modern NBA for obvious reasons. The Celtics will be going against the norm by acquiring Antetokounmpo while also having Tatum and Brown. The trio would combine for roughly $174 million in guaranteed salary next season alone.

“This would be a very top-heavy roster but a formidable one to say the least,” Robb added. “The lack of a supporting cast, however, would be a significant concern. Boston would desperately need to bolster the center spot, along with depth at guard behind Pritchard.”

The duo of Tatum and Brown has already led Boston to a championship before. Antetokounmpo has also led the Bucks to a championship. Putting it all together, the Celtics will have the ultimate championship-caliber core.

The big catch with this trade is that the Celtics will not be feeling the impact of losing White’s defensive contribution with Antetokounmpo anchoring the frontcourt. Their biggest challenge would be the depth in their star-studded roster.