Celtics Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands 12-Time All-Star for Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics may conduct some significant roster adjustments this offseason. These changes may need sacrificing one of their core stars.

In a trade proposed by Colin Kennedy of 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Celtics could leverage All-Star forward Jaylen Brown for a blockbuster deal with the Golden State Warriors that would bring Stephen Curry to Boston.

“To start, the contracts are comparable, and a one-for-one swap is possible, but more pieces would likely be included,” Kennedy wrote. “Just for fun, Al Horford is still with the Warriors with another year on his contract, and could once again be looking for another move to contend for a title. The Warriors seem to be at the end of their run with Steph Curry, and with Steve Kerr still mulling whether or not he will return as the head coach, the greatest shooter of all time could be open to a move.”

Any move to pry Curry away from the Bay Area will be deemed ambitious even by Boston standards. The Warriors’ point guard remains the longest-serving player for a single franchise in the current NBA. He is loyal to Golden State and the franchise is to him as well.

Yet, Curry is chasing a likely final ring and may decide to do that elsewhere seeing how the Warriors’ win-now window is faltering.

How Celtics Could Pursue Curry

For salary matching, Boston will get the most expensive player. Curry is on a one-year, $62.6 million veteran extension with Golden State for next season. He is one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Brown on the other hand is on a five-year, $285 million supermax deal and will earn around $57 million in 2026-27.

The Celtics will not face restrictions adding Curry to the roster, however, their position is not too far from the restrictive second apron.

Curry will turn 39 during next season and losing a core piece like Brown for him looks like a massive risk. The superstar point guard has endured injuries in recent seasons including this year and this may hinder any interest.

Moving for a veteran that age will go against what the Celtics have been doing in almost a decade or so which is building around Tatum and Brown.

The New Boston Look With out Jaylen Brown

Curry’s gravity is difficult to make secondary and there would be offensive adjustments if he joins the Celtics. However, he could slot alongside Jayson Tatum without major disruption.

A move for Curry is a clear win-now trade, and the Celtics will have to weigh the other option of losing Brown.

“On the Celtics side,” Kennedy wrote, “this move would raise the sense of urgency to get back to the Finals as Curry has two years left, and is set to turn 39 next season, meaning the window would essentially be two years. Curry has also dealt with injuries, missing 39 games last season.”

Of course, this only happens if there is a slight chance that the Warriors even want to entertain a move for Curry. Their win-now window is tailored around him and the franchise has already committed a lot towards that.

For Boston, moving on from the Tatum-Brown duo will be testing a new environment. As good as the duo has been, there have been concerns in the past couple of years, and a first-round exit this year didn’t ease those concerns.

Brown saw his stock rise this season following a career-high year and MVP-caliber production. It piqued various interests on whether he may want to move elsewhere.





