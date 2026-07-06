Celtics Trade Proposal Flips Derrick White for All-Defensive Wing, Sharpshooter

The Boston Celtics are reportedly not done making moves after shipping off Jaylen Brown this offseason. Their most valuable trade chip not named Jayson Tatum — Derrick White — could be their only realistic pathway to make significant roster upgrades around their franchise star.

A potential Celtics trade scenario floated by Kalshi Hoopes would see the team land two quality wings from the New Orleans Pelicans — Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones. The Celtics have reportedly coveted Murphy for years and viewed him as their Plan B option after striking out on Giannis Antetokounmpo last month.

Celtics Trade Proposal Lands Trey Murphy

The hypothetical scenario would also see Boston part with sharpshooter Sam Hauser and three unprotected first round picks — the reported asking price for Murphy.

Celtics would receive: Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones

Pelicans would receive: White, Hauser, 2027 unprotected 1st-round pick (via BOS), 2028 unprotected 1st-round pick (via PHI), 2031 unprotected 1st-round pick (via BOS)

Notably, the scenario would see the Celtics use one of the draft assets they received from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the Jaylen Brown trade.

“Following the Jaylen Brown trade, [the Celtics] have gained extra draft capital that New Orleans has desired in any trade talks. per @MikeAScotto,” wrote Kalshi Hoops.

Pelicans Lower Asking Price for Trey Murphy

The potential Celtics trade would allow Joe Mazzulla to potentially start Jayson Tatum next to Paul George, Trey Murphy and Herb Jones, along with center Neemias Queta, forming a lineup loaded with defensive versatility and shooting. Another option could see Payton Pritchard remain in the starting unit to help with ball-handling duties, while Jones or possibly the veteran George come off the bench. Both scenarios would definitely bolster Boston’s bench and give them to plenty of ammunition to compete the New York Knicks, 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons in the East.

The Celtics were reportedly previously hesitant to match the Pelicans’ staggering asking price of four first-round picks for Murphy, who averaged a career-high 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season while draining 3.2 threes per game.

However, the Pels have lowered their asking price, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“The Celtics have monitored Murphy’s trade market, and following the Brown trade for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks, they have gained extra draft capital that New Orleans has desired in any trade talks,” Scotto wrote.

“The Pistons have consistently circled the wagons on Murphy in trade talks, but felt the price was too high,” Scotto wrote. “With the asking price dropping from the equivalent of four to three first-round picks in any Murphy trade talks recently, will Detroit have more of an appetite to make a trade following the loss of Tobias Harris in free agency?

“Golden State’s interest in Murphy is to be determined with a LeBron James free agent pursuit in the air,” added the NBA insider.