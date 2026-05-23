Celtics Trade Pitch Pairs Kevin Durant With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The offseason may hold serious positives for the Boston Celtics after a disappointing end to the 2025-26 season.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office will have to weigh an array of options on outgoings and incomings.

Various ideas have been floated around, with an interesting one involving acquiring a proven superstar like Kevin Durant to create a formidable Big Three alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The proposed trade sends Derrick White, Sam Hauser, a player on a minimum salary, Boston’s 27th overall pick in the upcoming draft and multiple second-round picks to the Houston Rockets for Durant.

According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, a move like this, though enticing, doesn’t look reasonable at this point.

“Don’t see the appeal of that at this stage in Durant’s career,” Robb wrote. “His defense has gone downhill as he has aged and he’s not someone who is putting a lot of pressure at the rim at this point. He’s a jump shot first guy now. Also don’t like the odds of him physically holding up well at age 37 to give up Derrick White for him.”

A move to Boston will take Durant back to the Eastern Conference after he last played with the Brooklyn Nets. That deal however looks easier said than done.

Celtics Blockbuster for Kevin Durant?

Durant played 78 games this season, his highest since his final season for the Golden State Warriors. He showed that even at 37-years-old, he can be a consistent superstar. Injury problems only kicked in at the start of the postseason and he couldn’t help the Rockets who were eliminated from the first round.

A question of fit will always be the number when talking about Durant. He is a high-volume jump shooter and creator. The Celtics have more than enough shooters in their roster and the realistic target is interior presence in the front court. As such, a move for Durant won’t most likely be on Steven’s to-do list this summer.

But it is an interesting one to look at, especially Durant’s situation at Houston. Early in the season there were reports of frustrations with head coach Ime Udoka’s style and later on, the rumors of Durant being linked to a social media burner account.

But all that looked to die down as the season progressed. Unfortunately, Durant wasn’t much of a help in the playoffs, which is a big part of why the Rockets traded for him last offseason.

They gave up a lot to get the veteran superstar but if they feel committing long-term isn’t beneficial, trading him now for something will be the best approach.

Tatum, Brown and Durant?

If Boston manages to land Durant, they will have an almost certain title contention offensive setup. His gravity and length would easily complement Tatum’s creativity and Brown’s two-way game.

The Celtics have a $27.6 million trade exception and mid-level exception they can use to surround that trio with supporting pieces.

The downside of this catch is that a move for Durant would skyrocket the Celtics’ luxury tax and overall cap hit.

Boston already operates near the apron, and adding Durant’s salary will take them over that. The Rocket superstar earned $54.7 million this season, a number that will increase as he enters the final year of the two-year deal he signed when he joined the Rockets.