Celtics Proposed to Form New Big 3 With Franz Wagner in Bold Trade

The Orlando Magic are on the fringe of the second apron of the luxury tax entering next season, and face a ton of pressure to make cutbacks or risk having minimal salary cap flexibility going forward. If the Magic decide to offload one of their max-level players, the Boston Celtics may be in prime position to take advantage and revive their championship hopes.

An intriguing Celtics trade idea would land blossoming star Franz Wagner, forming a new Big 3 with Jayson Tatum and Paul George. As part of the deal, the C’s would surrender All-Defensive guard Derrick White, who was their second-best player last year and third-best player during their 2024 title run. The hypothetical idea would also see the Celtics give up on rookie center Chris Cenac Jr.

Celtics Trade Idea Lands Franz Wagner

Celtics would receive: Franz Wagner

Magic would receive: Derrick White, Chris Cenac Jr.

Why the Celtics Do It

The loss of White would hurt, but the Celtics would be replacing a 32-year-old defensive specialist for a 24-year-old with superstar upside. Hence, a risk worth taking.

As the New York Knicks proved last season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder before them, there’s nothing more valuable in the modern NBA than a quality two-way wing. Neither the Knicks nor the Thunder would have won the title if not for OG Anunoby and Jalen Williams, who were arguably even more vital than Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous- Alexander. The C’s know this as well as anyone, having won a title a few years ago with two versatile wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The latter has been replaced by a much older version, creating the need for the injection of youth.

The hypothetical Celtics trade also empowers Payton Pritchard into the role of starting point guard, while Wagner, an excellent passer, would bring a new dynamic to the offense. Surely, a starting unit of Pritchard, George, Wagner, Tatum and Neemias Queta/Mitchell Robinson would boast plenty of shooting, playmaking and defense.

Why the Magic Do It

In Derrick White, Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black, the Magic would have a tremendous defensive-minded backcourt, with two of the three having the size and versatility to play together. The champion White could also prove to be a nice mentor to both Suggs and Black, especially the latter, who has yet to scratch the surface of his potential.

The more important reason to do this trade is to shed salary. The Magic have so much of their cap tied to Paolo Banchero ($41.5M), Wagner ($41.7M), Desmond Bane ($39.4M), Suggs ($32.4M) and Wendell Carter Jr. ($18.1M). At some point, their ownership may have second thoughts about investing that much money in a starting unit that has yet to advance past the first round in the postseason.

The trade would allow the Magic to establish Banchero as the clear-cut No.1 option and franchise star. In recent seasons, some analysts have questioned whether Wagner and Banchero — who have similar skill sets — can thrive together in the long run.