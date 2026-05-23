Celtics’ Massive Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo Revealed

The Boston Celtics are among several franchises positioning for a swing at Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Reports are indicating Antetokounmpo would love to remain in the East and also play for a contending roster which makes the Celtics a decent fit.

According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, Boston sniffed an interest at the trade deadline and could pursue a blockbuster deal now that the Bucks are fielding offers for their franchise player.

“The Bucks star is eligible for a four-year, $275 million extension as soon as this October or six months after he’s traded to a new destination,” Robb wrote. “Any potential trade offer from the Celtics for Antetokounmpo this offseason would require the team sending out at least $44 million in matching salary to the Bucks or a potential third team.”

Tension between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks front office reached a fever pitch this year and both parties now appear to be moving on. Their 31-year-old superstar remains under contract but holds significant leverage.

What Boston Will Have to Give Up for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The tax for getting Antetokounmpo will be huge for all interested franchises. Milwaukee reportedly held out on any deal at the deadline to see if it could receive bigger offers this offseason.

For Boston, a move would demand a massive haul, one that only a high-salary star and future draft assets can lift. The Celtics may be forced to let go of a key franchise piece.

“That type of deal would require Jaylen Brown or other significant rotation pieces (a combination of Derrick White, Sam Hauser, or Payton Pritchard) to be sent out to simply make the money work,” Robb added. “Whether [President of Basketball Operations Brad] Stevens would be willing to part with Brown’s value alongside draft capital in any potential offer remains to be seen.”

Moving Brown isn’t going to be first on Boston’s agenda even though he is on a substantial contract, the kind that fits a deal for Antetokounmpo. However, moving him or other core pieces will limit their already thin depth.

The Celtics still have flexibility in the cap space and tradable first-round picks in 2027, 2031 and 2033. However, that alone may not serve as enough motivation for the Bucks to trade Antetokounmpo.

The Celtics hold the 27th pick in the upcoming draft, which could sweeten any offer. Milwaukee missed the playoffs and will target rebuilding pieces.

A Move That Involves Brown Could Be a Win-Win

If Boston is desperate enough to work out a deal involving Brown, it could turn out positive for both franchises and players.

For starters, they both remain in the East and Boston will offer Antetokounmpo the elite co-star he has long sought in Jayson Tatum. This has been his main issue with the Bucks front office as they have failed in that regard. Damian Lillard was the only attempt they made in giving Antetokounmpo a co-star and that didn’t last.

Brown on the other hand will finally be a franchise head in Milwaukee. He already showed this season that he can lead a team of his own and the Bucks may give him a chance at a fresh test.

For Boston, a duo of Antetokounmpo and Tatum will be one of the best in the league. However, Brad Stevens and the front office will have to be busy because a deal to bring in the Greek star will leave the support cast thin.





