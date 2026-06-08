Celtics Mega 3-Team Trade Idea Lands 10-Time All-Star Next to Jayson Tatum

Fresh off a first-round playoff exit despite a strong regular season, the Boston Celtics will turn to the offseason for trade options.

Some options may involve sacrificing one of their main core stars in exchange for a big-name superstar to aid contention.

According to NBA reporter Jake Weinbach, a hypothetical three-team trade could send two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to Boston in exchange for Jaylen Brown heading to the Houston Rockets. The Milwaukee Bucks will then receive a haul of young talent and draft assets.

The proposed trade would see the Celtics acquire Antetokounmpo. The Bucks receive Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. from the Rockets. In addition, they also get the No. 27 overall pick (via Boston), the No. 39 overall pick (via Houston), a 2027 first-round pick (via Boston), a 2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix Suns from Houston), and a 2029 first-round pick. The Rockets in turn will then get Jaylen Brown.

Antetokounmpo will be one of the trade headliners this offseason, as the Bucks are ready to move on from their superstar. While the Celtics don’t have the abundant assets Milwaukee would request, a three-team deal with Houston could make it work.

How the Celtics Can Land Antetokounmpo

Moving for Antetokounmpo will have cap implications for any franchise. The Greek superstar is set to earn around $58.5 million in the 2026-27 season. The Celtics already have Jayson Tatum and Brown taking up a significant portion of the cap.

Antetokounmpo has a player option for 2027-28, which offers some long-term security while allowing flexibility for any trade for him.

Salary-wise, Brown is almost similar to Antetokounmpo, as such, a simple salary match will do for Boston.

The Celtics also have a fairly workable traded player exception worth $27.6 million, which means they can pursue depth and balance the books without triggering the harshest cap restrictions immediately.

The Rockets are a huge factor in this deal as they will be giving away good pieces for Brown which will thin their depth. However, the Boston star alongside Kevin Durant could be a duo that can make them a contender.

Does Antetokounmpo-Jayson Tatum Duo Give Boston Better Shot at a Ring?

With Antetokounmpo, the Celtics will ultimately enter a win-now window. The Bucks franchise cornerstone is a former NBA champion and two-time MVP. He brings pedigree to almost any roster.

Antetokounmpo will most definitely address some of Boston’s defensive and rebounding edges exposed in the playoffs. Its depth and execution faltered against the Philadelphia Sixers even when they led the series 3-1 at some point.

Losing Brown after many years may not be first on the Celtics’ plans this offseason. However, the Tatum-Brown duo, no matter how good they have been, has fallen short since winning that title in 2024. It was the second round last year and the first round this year.

The Celtics will have to battle serious competition to land Antetokounmpo. They aren’t the only franchise looking for a contention window and their lack of assets may hinder their pursuit.

A direct Brown for Antetokounmpo deal doesn’t look far fetched; however, the Bucks will not trade for few returns as they are in need of draft assets and depth to enter a rebuild.