Celtics’ Mega Trade Pitch Moves Jaylen Brown for $196 Million Star Young Trio

Boston Celtics fans have grown accustomed to their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They led the franchise to its first title in 16 years back in 2024 and remain their best hope for another.

However, with both stars commanding some of the highest salaries in the league, the Celtics may face cap pressures in the coming years.

Trade speculation is heating up to give Boston some future flexibility and escape the constraints of two massive supermax contracts.

According to Bill Simmons, one intriguing scenario involves moving Brown to the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team deal that would bring back a haul of versatile wings, young talent, and draft assets.

The proposed trade sees the Pelicans receiving Brown. They would then send Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones, and Yves Missi to the Celtics. Boston also gets Cam Johnson, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft from the Denver Nuggets, and a 2030 pick swap with New Orleans.

The Nuggets would then receive Sam Hauser and Boston’s No. 40 pick (via Milwaukee Bucks). Jones would then be re-routed in a separate deal to net Boston additional assets.

How Celtics Could Benefit from Moving Brown

The idea of moving Brown is not always a welcome one; however, the Celtics may be approaching a stage where they have to make some difficult decisions.

Brown is on a five-year supermax extension worth $285 million. He will earn around $57.1 million million next season, and that will increase in subsequent seasons. Pairing that with Tatum’s deal means serious luxury tax.

If Boston ends up facing cap constraints in the coming years, it may be limited in terms of surrounding their two main stars with adequate depth.

The Celtics may not feel that Tatum and Brown are their best shot at another ring, however, keeping both high-earning wings long-term may not be sustainable.

Also, if the Celtics do move Brown, it is highly unlikely they swap him for another big-name star but rather multiple pieces and draft assets.

The incomings from New Orleans will fit right into Boston’s cap space. Murphy earns more than Jones and Missi but his salary is at a mid-level. Johnson from the Nuggets is also on a mid-level.

A Lopsided Deal?

As intriguing as it is to land Brown, the Celtics will have to consider whether the New Orleans are willing to move assets for one high-earning star.

This is a major snag in any potential deal between the Celtics and the Pelicans. The trade makes sense from Boston’s angle but it appears heavily skewed against New Orleans.

The Pelicans are not immediate contenders and still won’t be if they get Brown by giving up key rotation players and depth.

Murphy, Jones, and Missi represent foundational pieces, and moving him would only seem beneficial if the Pelicans get other pieces as well as some draft returns.

Boston on the other hand, while aiming for future flexibility by trading Brown, will be shifting toward a more balanced, cap-friendly roster around Tatum.

Success would hinge on the new pieces meshing quickly around their star player and the draft assets paying dividends. A contender cannot always bet on that.