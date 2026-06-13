Celtics’ Projected Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo Revealed

The 2026 NBA offseason may be young, but the Boston Celtics have already moved into the spotlight.

After weeks of silence, the Celtics have become a focal point in the race for two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who appears destined to represent a new franchise as soon as in the coming days.

Entering the offseason, there was plenty of speculation about what steps Boston would take in retooling its roster. Antetokounmpo was almost immediately named a trade candidate for the Celtics, but it was all internet noise with no substance. That has changed suddenly.

What Would the Celtics Need to Give Up to Land Bucks Star?

While reports highlighting Boston’s interest in Antetokounmpo indicate the franchise has only explored a potential deal for the Bucks star, Celtics reporter Brian Robb projected what a trade package would likely include.

“Any deal for Antetokounmpo would likely be centered around Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece for Boston, and the team could trade up to four future first-round picks,” Robb wrote on Masslive.com.

As of now, the only other legitimate threat to land Antetokounmpo is the Miami Heat, which holds the strongest position in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, according to several reports.

The Heat’s strong desire to acquire Antetokounmpo dates back to the trade deadline in February. Reports concluded the Bucks demonstrated plenty of interest in Miami’s offer but ultimately chose to wait until the offseason to see if other suitors for the 10-time All-Star would emerge.

According to the Athletic, Miami has submitted a trade package to the Bucks revolving around Tyler Herro, Jaime Jacquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, either Pelle Larson or Kasparas Jakucionis, and multiple future first round draft picks.

That package effectively sets the standard for other interested teams, which now includes Boston. If the Celtics decide to accelerate in the race to Antetokounmpo, they’ll need to put together a package that either matches or exceeds what the Heat is offering.

How Boston Slowly Emerged in the Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes

It started with widespread speculation that Brown had grown upset with the Celtics front office. The notion stemmed from NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady saying Brown had expressed his frustration with the Celtics to him.

Although Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens revealed his interaction with Brown following the Celtics season was positive, Brown’s name persisted in trade speculation. Perhaps much of it had to do with the allure of acquiring a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber and fans picturing the potency of a potential Antetokounmpo-Jayson Tatum duo in Boston.

Early this week, Jake Fischer reported in “The Stein Line” that Miami has grown “genuinely” concerned about Boston’s emergence in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

More recently, esteemed NBA insider Bill Simons, after initially claiming he’s “not sure Boston wants Giannis,” concluded the Celtics “are in on Giannis” in an episode of his podcast.

Later, Yahoo Sports! NBA insider Kevin O’Conner reported on his podcast the Celtics have begun making calls for Antetokounmpo and have made everyone on the roster not named Tatum available for trade.

These developments, happening all in the same week, have intensely fueled the belief that the Celtics have overtaken the Heat as the frontrunners to land Antetokounmpo from the Bucks, despite multiple reports still suggesting Miami is still viewed as the strongest contender for Antetokounmpo.

The Celtics’ exact interest level in the 31-year-old Milwaukee star — and what package of assets they would offer for him — will likely be discovered soon.