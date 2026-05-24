Celtics Blockbuster Trade Pitch Pairs Jayson Tatum With 7-Time NBA All-Star

The Boston Celtics will be on the hunt for roster improvement this offseason. After a disappointing first-round exit in the postseason, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office crew will seek pieces that will help the current core.

Boston’s championship expectations are still intact as long as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are around. However, the front office will reportedly explore veteran additions to bolster their contention window.

According to Boston.com’s Colin McCarthy, one potential name who can slot into the Celtics team is LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard.

“Leonard would fit like a glove on the Celtics as well, given his versatility and defensive prowess,” McCarthy wrote. “He’s a veteran with championship experience, who can score but won’t demand the ball, and he is a three-level scorer.”

Whether Leonard joins to be the third star behind Tatum and Brown is not clear. Maybe a move will require one of the current core pieces to be traded in order to make salary space but it is still up for speculation.

Celtics’ Trade Assets for a Leonard Pursuit

Despite being a luxury tax team for years, Boston enters this offseason with good flexibility. The franchise holds its own 2026 first-round pick at No. 27 and has multiple future first-rounders available for trade, including tradable picks in 2027, 2031, and 2033. They also possess a 2026 second-rounder via the Milwaukee Bucks.

Aside from the draft assets, the Celtics have a trade player exception which could help salary matching without costing them to move pieces in the roster. They have a TPE of around $27.7 million which came about from the deal to trade Anfernee Simons.

“There’s no telling what Boston would have to give up to acquire Leonard,” McCarthy added. “But it’s probably worth at least kicking the tires with the Clippers to check on his availability and price.”

Trading for Leonard would require more than draft assets and exceptions. The Clippers superstar is in the second year of a three-year, $149.5 million extension signed in early 2024. He is set to earn approximately $50 million this year and slightly the same amount next year. It is a fully guaranteed deal with no player option.

A realistic package might see Boston giving away a young rotation player as well as future draft picks and a salary filler. The Clippers might look to call an end to the Leonard era and seek to rebuild around draft assets or younger players.

Leonard’s Fit in Boston

Leonard will be 35 at the start of next season and his injury history is a risk. However, he will add the necessary experience needed for a win-now window.

Leonard’s two-way game will be an added firepower to an already packed Boston backcourt. efficient scoring without heavy usage. This season, he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game on 50.5% shooting while playing 65 games, one of his healthiest campaigns.

His Clippers stint hasn’t turned out the way the franchise had envisioned. A handful of playoff runs is only as good as it gets with the 2021 Western Conference Finals being the highest point.

If Leonard seeks a new environment, Boston may provide a competitive one.